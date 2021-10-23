Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary has honored the September Students of the Month. They are: Dallen Ernst and Zane Mikkelson of Breckenridge High School, Michael Hill of Fairmount Public School, Jaycee Brown of Hankinson Public School, Zoey Bohnenstingl of Lidgerwood Public School, Addie Christensen of Richland 44; Lillian Anderson, Caden Kappes and Elise Picken of Wahpeton High School, and Lauren Haugen of Wyndmere.
Dallen Ernst is the son of Clayton and Julie Ernst. His awards and accomplishments include being a Student of Excellence, being on the “A” honor roll, and on the football all-academic team.
His activities include football, basketball, baseball, trap shooting, DECA, student council, fishing team, FFA and athletes. His future plans are to attend a four-year college.
Zane Mikkelson is the son of Ty and Stefani Mikkelson. His awards and accomplishments include DECA vice president of finance, Minnesota DECA state qualifier in 2020, and honor roll student.
His activities include baseball, football and DECA. He plans to attend college to major in accounting.
Michael Hill is the son of Annette Herbsleb. His awards and accomplishments include being on the “B” honor roll. His activities include being a peer tutor.
His future plans are to attend North Dakota State University to study computer programming or game design.
Jaycee Brown is the daughter of Melissa and Tate Brown. Her awards and accomplishments include taking first place in the elementary division for archery, first place in middle school division and overall female archer in all divisions, has attended archery nationals five times, competed in the world archery tournament and starred at band regionals.
Her activities include band, choir, archery, volleyball, Day of Caring, LYF, Close-Up and math competitions. Her future plans are to either attend NDSU or NDSCS to major in psychology/social work or to study dental hygiene.
Zoey Bohnenstingl is the daughter of Erin Bohnenstingl. Her awards and accomplishments include the Greenhand Award, honor student, class president and student council.
Her activities include golf, basketball, track, softball, archery and FFA. Her future plans are to study architectural drafting, business management or physical therapy.
Addie Christensen is the daughter of Kyle and Tertia Christensen. Her awards and accomplishments include being on the “A” honor roll, ND honor society, being a Carson Scholars recipient in 2021, ND Association of Student Council middle level representative in 2019, FFA Star Greenhand Award in 2020, and FFA Star Discovery Award in 20201.
Lillian Anderson is the daughter of Michael and Ingrid Anderson. Her awards and accomplishments include varsity letters in golf and tennis, state stars in band, state golf, and Most Spirit Award in tennis.
Her activities include golf, tennis, band, and Sources of Strength. Her future plans are to attend college.
Caden Kappes is the son of Chris and Danette Kappes. His awards and accomplishments include varsity letters in baseball, football and basketball, all-state football team in 2020, Outstanding Sophomore award, and on the Legion baseball state championship team.
His activities include baseball, football and basketball. His future plans are to attend a four-year college.
Elise Picken is the daughter of Jace and Angie Picken. Her awards and accomplishments include earning Freshman of the Year, freshman choir Student of the Year, Best Upcoming Actress in drama, Randy Berndt Award in cross country, letter in band, choir, encore, jazz band and theatre, regional star in flute ensemble, state star in two flute ensembles, state star and outstanding performance in saxophone ensemble.
Her activities include cross country, girls basketball manager, band, choir, jazz band, encore, drama, Sources of Strength, student council, SRCTC advisory board and Project Yes. She plans to attend college.
Lauren Haugen is the daughter of Jamie and Andrea Haugen. Her awards and accomplishments include being on “A” honor roll and Star Greenhand award. Her activities include FFA, choir, Day of Caring, academic olympics and Sources of Strength. Her future plans are to attend the University of Jamestown and major in nursing.
