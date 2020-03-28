The Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club recognizes the March Students of the Month. They are Savanna Conzemius and Madelyn Anderson of Breckenridge High School, Jada Wolter of Hankinson Public School, Avery Tritten of Lidgerwood Public School, Thomas Zander of Richland 44 High School, Logan Gjerdevig, Alayna Pausch and Gillian Redman of Wahpeton High School, and Alexandra Puetz of Wyndmere Public School.
Savanna Conzemius is the daughter of Mike Conzemius and Leanne Gibbon. Her awards and accomplishments include academic letter, Student of Excellence, AMC and honor roll student. She’s involved in Knowledge Bowl, drama, one-act play, is the wrestling manager, a student ambassador, on prom committee and part of her church youth group.
Her future plans are to attend the University of North Dakota and major in social work.
Madelyn Anderson is the daughter of Jay and Angie Anderson. Her awards and accomplishments include Student of Excellence, academic letter and honor roll student. She’s involved in band.
Her future plans are to attend North Dakota State College of Science.
Jada Wolter is the daughter of Tom and Melissa Birnbaum. Her awards and accomplishments include state star — instrumental. She’s involved in volleyball, basketball, track, fast pitch, softball, Day of Caring, band, choir, dance and drama.
Her future plans are to join the military.
Avery Trittin is the daughter of Eric and Heidi Trittin. Her awards and accomplishments include Gold Reporter at the 2018 District Leadership Conference, national archery participant — four years and state music — instrumentalist. She’s involved in archery, dance, FFA, drama and band.
Her future plans are to attend Josef’s School of Hair Design for massage therapy. Following that she is interested in an education in chiropractic.
Thomas Zander is the son of Deena Andersen. His awards and accomplishments include letter winner in football, CPR and first-aid certified, all-camp team University of Minnesota-Morris football camp, and honor roll student. His activities include football, basketball and track.
His future plans are to attend college and major in science education or physical therapy.
Logan Gjerdevig is the son of Steve and Michelle Gjerdevig. He is involved in football and wrestling. His future plans are to attend college to study law enforcement.
Alayna Pausch is the daughter of Kyle and Melissa Pausch. Her accomplishments include being a soloist at North Dakota Academy of Dance. She’s involved in dance. Her future plans are to attend college and has not decided on a major.
Gillian Redman is the daughter of Timothy and Samantha Gienger. Her awards and accomplishments include taking Best in Show at the Red Door Art Gallery. Her activities include drama. Her future plans are to go into welding and own her own tattoo shop.
Alexandra Puetz is the daughter of David Puetz and the late Bernadine Goerger. Her awards and accomplishments include state speech participant for four years, state music participant for three years, UND Honor Choir, NDSU Honor Choir, state drama participant and took fifth at state Poetry Out Loud competition. She’s involved with speech, choir and drama.
Her future plans are to attend NDSCS and major in nursing.
