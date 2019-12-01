The Wahpeton Breckenridge Rotary Club recently honored the November Students of the Month. They are: Andrew Hansen and Austin Erickson of Breckenridge High School, Caleb Kleveland of Fairmount Public School, Abigail Scheuring of Hankinson Public School, Drew Frolek of Lidgerwood Public School, McKenzie Johnson of Richland 44 High School, Cade Mauch, Emilie Lisby and Kiah Klein of Wahpeton High School and Julia Quam of Wyndmere Public School.
Andrew Hansen is the son of Mike and Jane Hansen. His awards and accomplishments include Student of Excellence award, AMC Math award and being an Honor Student. He is involved with Cross Country, track, DECA and Knowledge Bowl. He plans on attending college to major in accounting.
Austin Erickson is the son of Chad and Christie Erickson. His awards and accomplishments include testifying to the Minnesota Senate Education Committee about a bill to provide reciprocity between North Dakota State College of Science and Breckenridge High School. The bill later passed and allows students to take classes at the college for reduced tuition.
The activities he’s involved include being president of Breckenridge FFA, president of “Kent Quad-H” 4-H Club, DECA, basketball manager, Mathletes, Knowledge Bowl and student council. He plans to attend North Dakota State University to major in computer science.
Caleb Kleveland is the son of Kenny and Jen Kleveland. His awards and accomplishments include being an Honor Roll student, class treasurer and in the top three of his class. He’s involved in drama, choir, works, volunteers and Explore America. He plans to attend NDSU to major in psychoanalytic criminology.
Abigail Scheuring is the daughter of Charles and Lynnette Scheuring. Her awards and accomplishments include receiving a Star rating at state music competition for both band and choir, numerous science fair awards and numerous dance awards. She’s involved in science fair, drama, math competition, Northern State Band Festival, band, choir, dance and Day of Caring. She plans to attend Northern State University to major in business management.
Drew Frolek is the daughter of Aaron and Tonia Frolek. Her awards and accomplishments include Scholastic Award, five-time all-state in track and field, five-time all-state cross country, all region basketball 2018, all region drama 2018, all region speech three times, FBLA and student council vice president and having a published article in “New Earth” magazine. The activities she’s involved in include cross country, track and field, basketball, band/pep band, HOSA, FBLA, student council, River Watch team, CYO, drama and speech. Her future plans are to attend UND or NDSU for a nursing major and Spanish major.
McKenzie Johnson is the daughter of Todd and Sarah Johnson. Her awards and accomplishments include Honor Society, honor roll student, FCCLA vice president of community service, student council vice president and student council historian. She’s involved in student council, FCCLA, FFA, Close-Up, basketball, cross country, track and trap. She plans to attend UND to major in occupational therapy.
Cade Mauch is the son of Dustin and Jacqui Mauch. His awards and accomplishments include honor roll, HOBY leadership seminar attendee, ND Class A State Basketball participant, DECA FLC finalist, ND State Choir member, five-time math olympics member and state spelling bee finalist. His activities are football, basketball, gold, track, DECA and student council. He plans to attend the University of Minnesota Rochester to major in chemistry, then attend medical school.
Emilie Lisby is an exchange student living with Richard and Dawn Pehl. Her awards and accomplishments include two gold medals in swimming, various running competitions and one of the top students in her high school class in Denmark. She’s involved in cross country, cheerleading, choir, basketball and track. She plans to attend business school and law school.
Kiah Klein is the daughter of Darin and Lynette Klein. Her awards and accomplishments include state music contest stars for flute, two-time winner of Spirit award in gymnastics, state gymnastics participant, drama freshman to watch and Shining Star award.
She’s involved in drama, choir, band, gymnastics and cheerleading. She is undecided on a college and major after high school and is interested in the areas of literature, medicine and mechanics.
Julia Quam is the daughter of Renita Quam. Her awards and accomplishments include 2018 All Region volleyball team, honor roll student, state music, Honor Society, ag sales Gold, state track participant and FFA officer. She’s involved in volleyball, basketball, track and field, FFA, Sources of Strength, SALT, band, choir, CYO and Wyndmere/Barney Ambulance Service. She plans to attend UND to major in child psychology.
