Rotary Youth Leadership workshop eye-opener for teens

Held from Monday, July 18-Tuesday, July 19, the second annual Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary Youth Leadership workshop allowed students to have many eye-opening experiences. Front, from left, Grace Schroeder, Nessa Griffin and Gina Quamme, Wahpeton High School, and Maria Morris, Wyndmere Public School. Back, from left, Jaxon Hill, Wyndmere High School, Sawyer Krump, Hankinson Public School, and Zachary Christ, Rothsay Public School.

Youth from schools in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, recently attended a two-day Rotary Youth Leadership workshop.

Held from Monday, July 18-Tuesday, July 19 on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, the second annual workshop allowed students to have many eye-opening experiences. It was led by Tammy Goerger, a Rotarian and Wahpeton Public Schools employee.



