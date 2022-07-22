Rotary Youth Leadership workshop eye-opener for teens

Held from Monday, July 18-Tuesday, July 19, the second annual Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary Youth Leadership workshop allowed students to have many eye-opening experiences. Front, from left, Grace Schroeder, Nessa Griffin and Gina Quamme, Wahpeton High School, and Maria Morris, Wyndmere Public School. Back, from left, Jaxon Hill, Wyndmere High School, Sawyer Krump, Hankinson Public School, and Zachary Christ, Rothsay Public School.
Youth from schools in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, recently attended a two-day Rotary Youth Leadership workshop.
Held from Monday, July 18-Tuesday, July 19 on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, the second annual workshop allowed students to have many eye-opening experiences. It was led by Tammy Goerger, a Rotarian and Wahpeton Public Schools employee.
“The students learned about various leadership styles, the importance of inclusion rather than exclusion, goal setting, the importance of keeping an open mind, service, living with gratitude and kindness towards others as we never truly know what others are going through,” said Kim Nelson, current president of the Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge.
Built on the premises established in the book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens,” the workshop concluded with a service project. Participants cleaned up and around the Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, the Rotary Club’s longtime local home, before taking a trip through Chahinkapa Zoo.
“The Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge is excited to be able to offer this opportunity to incoming freshman, sophomore and juniors so they can go back to their perspective schools and start using some of the leadership skills they are learning along the way,” Nelson said.
Participating youth reacted positively to the experience.
“I learned that people have different types of leadership skills, that we need to be aware of everybody’s type of personality, that we must ask questions and to make sure everybody’s involved,” said Nessa Griffin, Wahpeton High School.
Gina Quamme, Griffin’s classmate, said she learned about the “90/10 principle.”
“You can’t control everything that happens, but you can control how you react,” Quamme said.
Jaxon Hill and Sawyer Krump are also Wahpeton High School students. Hill said he learned that one should not judge others about how they look or how they dress, not be judgmental of others in general. Krump had a similar understanding.
“I learned that people who have autism or other disabilities deserve to be treated with more respect,” Krump said.
Zachary Christ is a student of Rothsay Public School, Rothsay, Minnesota. Christ said he learned a new way of thinking.
“When it comes to decision-making, you must not only think about every possible decision that you could make but the details of each decision while getting input from others,” Christ said.
Maria Morris, Wyndmere Public School, Wyndmere, North Dakota, received insight on leadership.
“I learned that in order to be a leader, you have to help other people develop their leadership abilities so you can all work well together,” Morris said.
The 2022-2023 education year is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 24 throughout North Dakota and Tuesday, Sept. 6 throughout Minnesota.
