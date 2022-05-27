Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Merle Rubish, who lives south of Wahpeton, was among the American military veterans who had an especially great time at the recent ‘Honor Flight’ to Washington, D.C. Veterans like Rubish, who attended with son Dale, were honored during the trip. ‘I have just been promoting the heck out of it, trying to get more people to sign up,’ Merle Rubish said. ‘I’m going to hand out the paperwork to every veteran I know.’



Tags

Load comments