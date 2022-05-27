While in Washington, the Rubishs met with people like Amy Berg, formerly of Wahpeton, her husband Jeff Lucas and their family. Berg and Lucas enjoy meeting the passengers of the North Dakota-Minnesota Honor Flights. ‘There are several perks of growing up in small town middle America,’ Berg said. ‘You meet new people who are also from the same general area and it doesn’t take long to feel a kinship.’
Amy Berg was proud of how her mom, Julie, let the Rubishs know to look for her. ‘When you get off the Honor Flight bus at the Lincoln Memorial, she’ll be in a Coast Guard hat, Twins jersey and ‘We’re from Wahpeton and couldn’t be prouder’ button,’ Merle Rubish was told. There, several states away from the Twin Towns Area, the Rubishs and Berg were among the veterans, volunteers and escorts having simple, lovely conversations. Daily News and News Monitor wish all members of the U.S. military and their loved ones a proud and meaningful Memorial Day.
While in Washington, the Rubishs met with people like Amy Berg, formerly of Wahpeton, her husband Jeff Lucas and their family. Berg and Lucas enjoy meeting the passengers of the North Dakota-Minnesota Honor Flights. ‘There are several perks of growing up in small town middle America,’ Berg said. ‘You meet new people who are also from the same general area and it doesn’t take long to feel a kinship.’
Amy Berg was proud of how her mom, Julie, let the Rubishs know to look for her. ‘When you get off the Honor Flight bus at the Lincoln Memorial, she’ll be in a Coast Guard hat, Twins jersey and ‘We’re from Wahpeton and couldn’t be prouder’ button,’ Merle Rubish was told. There, several states away from the Twin Towns Area, the Rubishs and Berg were among the veterans, volunteers and escorts having simple, lovely conversations. Daily News and News Monitor wish all members of the U.S. military and their loved ones a proud and meaningful Memorial Day.
Merle Rubish, who lives south of Wahpeton, was among the American military veterans who had an especially great time at the recent ‘Honor Flight’ to Washington, D.C. Veterans like Rubish, who attended with son Dale, were honored during the trip. ‘I have just been promoting the heck out of it, trying to get more people to sign up,’ Merle Rubish said. ‘I’m going to hand out the paperwork to every veteran I know.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.