Ruby’s Pantry will happen this month on Monday, March 23 at 1130 Main St. Breckenridge.
If at all possible, we are asking guests to buy their share in advance at www.rubyspantry.org There will be a limited number of shares available if guests do not register online starting at 5:30 pm. If guests register online please tell them to come at the assigned time for the reserved share.
There will be no paperwork to sign – we will do our best to get guests in and out as quickly as possible.
When guests arrive at at the church they will be directed where to park. We ask that guests do not get out of their cars. Before they arrive please instruct them to clean out their trunk. We will have boxes to put the groceries in. Guests will be directed to curbside pick up and the share will be loaded into their car. If they did not register in advance then their donation will be taken at this time.
If guests are older than 60, we ask that someone else pick up their share.
Please instruct guests to use their bathroom before coming to the site. The church will be locked to all guests.
Volunteers: We need volunteers more than ever. Please announce that volunteers under the age of 60 will be needed.
Dress for outside and there will be no meal served.
Please stress to everyone if you do not feel well or might be sick to stay home.
Thanks for your understanding in these trying times and say a prayer that all goes well and that we will all pull through this difficult time.
