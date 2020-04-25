Ruby’s Pantry food distribution is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 27 at 1130 Main St. in Breckenridge.
If at all possible, guests are asked to buy their share in advance at www.rubyspantry.org. There will be 250 food bundles available. There will also be 150 food bundles in addition to this that are available that day if guests are unable to go online. Please note that organizers are expecting a large number and by registering in advance it guarantees them a share and they don’t have to have any interaction with money exchange during the distribution. If guests register online, please come at the assigned time for the reserved food bundle.
There will be no paperwork to sign – organizers will strive to get guests in and out as quickly as possible.
When guests arrive at at the church, they will be directed where to park. Guests are asked to stay in their cars. Before they arrive, they should clean out their trunk. Boxes will be provided to put the groceries in. Guests will be directed to curbside pick up and the food bundle will be loaded into their car. If they did not register in advance then their $20 donation will be taken at this time.
The church will be locked to all guests and no bathroom facilities will be available.
Volunteers are needed more than ever. Volunteers under the age of 60 will be needed. They should dress for outside and there will be no meal served. Donations of face masks are requested, if any sewers would like to make face masks. All volunteers must wear face masks and gloves.
If you do not feel well or might be sick, please stay home.
