Running can be a simple lifetime recreation activity not complicated by trendy gadgets. Serious runners plan to run the rest of their life. “Run Forever,” by Amby Burfoot is a great book used for this column.
Aim high but appropriately. Nobody outruns aging. Rest and recovery are critical. Running every other day works well. Listen to your body. Be safe. Go slow. Don’t get hurt carelessly. Acknowledge pain. Come back slowly after an injury. Cross-training reduces injuries.
“Run-walk” builds fitness many different ways. It is an essential, fundamental and adaptive training tool. Walk, run and bike to avoid our car-crazy culture. Walking is the best medicine if you can do it without pain. In races, it works well at drink stations.
Thoughts, not quads get your legs moving. Brain rules all. Think positive thoughts about your motivation for running and lifelong health. A positive attitude opens doors to great achievements. Remove limits you put on yourself. Positive self-talk is powerful. Our mind is our greatest asset.
Run and don’t stand on the sidelines. I started running after watching daughters run marathons. It’s more fun to run alongside them. I run with family because they enhance my life. Now I am blessed to be healthy and run many miles with grandchildren.
Every run is a story or new adventure and every mile a gift. Use running to enhance your life. Set your mind to the task. Running adds seven years to your life and life to your years.
Successful runners are persistent, organized, committed, consistent, disciplined and goal-oriented. Runners are productive and tend to succeed in all areas of life.
Use your brain to chart new courses when needed. Dream on. It is never a bad idea to feed the child within. Your legs will follow the awesome power of your brain.
Keeping a log keeps you honest and provides a record of your journey. Fit runs in your schedule. Reward yourself after runs.
Run outdoors when possible. Admire the sounds and sights of nature. Running offers time to better acquaint with yourself. I love pitting myself against inclement weather like blizzards.
Marathons give you challenges, excitement and self-exploration. Running can be a habit like brushing your teeth. There is great power in just starting anything. Take that first step.
Don’t slouch or lean forward. Short, quick strides work best.
Strength training builds smooth and powerful arms that guide the legs in a similar pattern. Simple push-ups and planks work fine.
Tension is an injury. Relaxed and smiling face improves running economy. Don’t clench fists. Keep elbows close to body.
Creativity is gained from runs. Running offers a blessed time-out from our 24-7 world. Seek new challenges to feed your inner spirit. Pick up litter to beautify our landscape.
Choose healthy food every time. Discipline yourself when eating and drinking. Seventy percent of Americans are overweight. Losing weight depends on self-discipline. Make small changes that yield big results. You are what you do. Movement is life.
Drink when you are thirsty. I have a fist-held drink container or wear a vest with two drink receptacles. The best post-run drink is water.
Much running advice is collective wisdom. Long runs are special events, often weekends for employed runners. Do the hard work for dream runs.
Great effort is required to achieve great things. Train long, hard and consistently. There’s no free lunch in running. Do what works best for you. Training is an investment in your future. Change things up sometimes.
There is no downside to lifelong running and great benefit in years and years of continuous exercise. Happiness is being alive, healthy and vigorous. Pursue excellence and the best you can do in every endeavor. Keep trying new things. They guide, invigorate and inspire your running.
Recognize yourself for grit, determination and success. Run because it feels good and keeps you mentally and physically sharp. Follow your principles, commitments, persistence, discipline and resilience. Run alone for quiet time and clarify your thoughts. Running is playtime and therapy. It maintains your quality of life.
Exercise has kept me happy, healthy and brought great joy to my life. Let it do the same for you.
