Running through the park system offers many opportunities to notice and appreciate all the good around us. It is great when people are outdoors and happy using the park system.
An elderly guy with a knee wrap walks around the agrilime track surrounding the Chahinkapa Park football field. Physical therapy for legs benefits from walking or running on a soft surface.
Three teens bounce basketballs on their way to the multipurpose court. A few NDSCS baseball players practice on their own at John Randall Field. A couple play pickleball on the combined tennis courts.
A father and son fish off the Chahinkapa Park fishing pier. We are fortunate to have four fishing piers along the Bois de Sioux and Red Rivers in the Twin Towns. The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club and North Dakota Game and Fish Department have been superb partners.
The golf course is busy. The pandemic has taught us the importance of getting outdoors to stay physically, mentally and emotionally healthy. Golf is a lifetime sport and observing a father and daughter teeing off is precious.
Mom, Dad and three children cast lines from the fishing pier along the golf course. Turkey vultures with V-shaped wingspans soar overhead. A young girl is thumbing on a smartphone, but at least she is outdoors. She relaxes on a picnic table installed by Chase Hibl for his Eagle Scout project. We are fortunate to benefit from many high-achieving Scouts over the years.
Monarch butterflies float by while jogging on the archery road. There is a nice prairie grass stand that includes milkweed for their egg, caterpillar and larva stages and wildflowers like goldenrod and pink wild prairie roses add splashes of color.
An archer practices at the outdoor archery range in anticipation of the deer bow hunting season that starts Friday, Sept. 4. He is happy to have a convenient shooting range.
A senior sits along the riverbank near the Kidder Recreation Area and reads a book. The sound of rushing water over the rock rapids is serene and meditative. Just downstream, a young couple sits on a bench added by Shea Truesdell, another Eagle Scout project.
The campground is full. A couple large families walk along Dabill Drive and we welcome new visitors to Wahpeton. Social capital via personal visits is the best marketing possible.
Four young children from Briarwood Court play on a playground conveniently located so they don’t have to cross the highway to get to one. A foursome disc golf/play Frisbee/frolf on our nine-hole course.
Gardeners are busy harvesting tomatoes, beans, broccoli, onions and many other home-grown vegetables. We are blessed in the Red River Valley to have fertile growing soil that raises scrumptious healthy produce.
Pears, apples, plums and chokeberry are snacked on during the run. Wild plums are golf ball size and sweet-sweet-sweet. It is wonderful to munch on nature’s fruit harvest instead of bringing energy bars.
A couple families picnic at the Jackie’s Park shelter in the Rosewood Addition. We are pleased there is green space and park interspersed in Wahpeton. Neighborhoods are more appealing and healthy when they are intertwined with recreation places.
A roller blading gal glides past along the Airport Park trail and offers encouragement for a sweat-laden runner. There is congenial respect amongst different generations and users on the trails.
A whitetail deer doe and spotted fawn venture from the riparian woods and eat luscious grass near the Bois de Sioux River. It is always a thrill to see wildlife, including big game, in our cities.
Three teens fish off the Volunteer Park embankment. We worked with the Corps of Engineers to have a scenic park area at the headwaters of the Red River, a rich natural resource Minnesota and North Dakota share with Canada.
Four great things that happen every day are hand written in a gratitude journal. On some days, runs through the parks offer enough great things to write a newspaper column.
