COVID-19 presents many opportunities in the face of grim reality. Here is a Wahpeton Park Board summary with the qualification that things change often as better ways are recommended by medical professionals.
Number one, if you are not feeling well or exhibiting symptoms, stay home. Always consider the health of others. Masks are now recommended.
Trails are active with walkers, runners, bicyclists and dog walkers. It is great to see and thankfully outdoor exercise remains highly recommended for physical and mental health. A solo runner who is replenished by nature has always understood the benefits. Go by yourself, family members or maybe a friend, not with groups. Respect the requirement of at least six feet distances.
Do not use playgrounds. Warning signs have been placed at all our playgrounds. Ninety-one percent of playgrounds have been closed by National Recreation and Parks Association member agencies. There are too many frequently touched surfaces that make playgrounds challenging to keep sanitized. They are only as safe as the last user.
Fishing is another super outdoor activity that can be enjoyed along the Bois de Sioux, Otter Tail and Red rivers. Maintain safe distances. Another benefit is healthy, fresh fillets from walleyes and northern pike from cold water. Fish slow, slow, slow for best results.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDGF) has requested that fishing piers not be placed. Too often they become gathering places. NDGF has not approved any May-June fishing tournament permits. Though the Vince Herding Fishing Derby does not need a permit, Rich and Becci Truesdell are respecting the tournament ban and postponing the May 2 derby in hopes it can be rescheduled sometime this summer.
Gov. Doug Burgum’s order to close certain businesses includes recreation facilities so the Community Center and picnic shelters are closed through April 20. We expect they will ultimately be closed for longer.
The Parks-Recreation Department office remains open with a single employee on-site to answer phone calls, respond to email, receive mail and provide assistance as allowable. The Community Center is not open for walk-in traffic and correspondence can be placed in the black box on the west side of the building.
Chahinkapa Zoo is studying its options and will communicate through multimedia means.
Special Olympics has locked down its program through at least May 31 so we are not offering track-field or bocce until at least then. The State Summer Games scheduled on June 4-6 are postponed. Athletes typically have several weeks of training leading up to competition.
Babe Ruth Baseball held a conference call this week and are waiting to see how things shake out before postponing or cancelling its Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth baseball programs. Wahpeton is slated to host the North Dakota Cal Ripken 12U Tournament from July 10-13.
American Legion Baseball has cancelled its Central Plains and World Series Tournaments. North Dakota regular-season play is still being considered.
USA Softball previously banned any softball play through Sunday, May 10. We are not allowed to host events like umpire rules clinics. We are awaiting word from USA Softball before making any adult softball league decisions.
There should be no gatherings of people at our outdoor recreation facilities. While it is okay for a single basketball player to shoot baskets, there should not be five-on-five games on the multipurpose court. Family members playing singles tennis is okay, rather than large groups of doubles tennis players gathering at the Chahinkapa Park courts.
We are accepting garden plot rentals for 20’ X 60’ plots along 11th Street North and the north Kidder Recreation Area. This may well be a time when growing fresh, healthy food is a desirable by-product of COVID-19. Gardening has always been a treasured, popular outdoor activity for many Americans.
It is a time to read, reunite with families at home, clean the house and landscape the yard. For professionals, it presents opportunities for records documentation, training, grant-writing, etc.
For any situation, it is healthy to consider the opportunities and not become overwhelmed with what you don’t control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.