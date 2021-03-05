Salt, the essential mineral

Salt is a common mineral that means the world to horses and humans. Since ancient times, countries have gone to war over this simple mineral, sodium chloride.
You may wonder why does salt have such a long and colored past? According to Harvard Health Journal, “The human body can’t live without some sodium. It’s needed to transmit nerve impulses, contract and relax muscle fibers (including those in the heart and blood vessels), and maintain a proper fluid balance.” Humans and horses literally require salt to survive.
Salt is essential for nerve function, along with regulation of fluids in the body and blood pressure and volume.
Sodium is one of the main electrolytes found in a horse’s body. The sodium level of the horse is important for their fluid levels and hydration. The horse’s sodium levels influence their drinking habits as well. If the horse’s sodium levels are low, the horse will not drink. They do this to keep from flushing away the little sodium they have stored in their bodies! This alone makes it very important to provide some salt every day for your horse and especially during the cold winter months and hot summer days.
If a horse does not drink enough water, they are prone to impaction colic as their body cannot process the food they eat without enough water. Salt encourages the horse to drink the correct amount of water to digest their food properly.
There are many ways to provide salt to your horse, from loose to blocks. The blocks of salt were first intended for cattle. Cattle have long, rough tongues and the blocks break down well for them. Horses, however, do not have the same rough tongues and may not lick the salt block for a long enough time to get the benefits it offers and it may irritate their tongues. Plain loose white salt, sodium chloride, gives the owner the best way to regulate exactly how much salt a horse gets.
When you feed loose salt, make sure to get the plain white salt that’s intended for animal consumption, not one blended with minerals or used for de-icing or soft water machines. Salt is not expensive, but it’s important. Also, when you use salt, make sure to always provide plenty of fresh, clean water for your horse.
By providing salt, especially during high performance times, hot summers or cold winters, you are encouraging the horse to drink more often and the sodium chloride helps to manage their muscle and nerve functions as well. If a horse doesn’t have enough salt in their diet, in addition to a possible colic, they may start eating dirt, looking for the minerals they need.
It’s easy to sprinkle a little loose salt on top of their hay or grain each day. Horses require 1-2 ounces of salt per day and as much as 4-6 ounces during extreme heat or tough workouts. A small measuring spoon used to scoop some salt is all you need to make sure your horse has the necessary mineral to promote good health.
Happy Trails!
