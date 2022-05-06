Richard Peterson is Mr. Breckenridge-Wahpeton Softball. Nobody else comes close.
Richard’s softball career spans 52 years and there may be no end in sight. He started playing in 1970 and is presently the men’s league president and state rep. For a couple decades, he has been our old pro softball rep, too.
He was named to the North Dakota Softball Hall of Fame in 2004. At that time, he had played about 1,000 games and had a pitcher’s win-loss record of 750-250. Richard could always throw pitches at the highest legal height, dropping the ball right behind the plate. He never got too far from the pitcher’s mound and played some catcher and first base. His batting average was high because he could place hit around the whole field.
Richard has kept playing or managing softball all these years. His men’s, coed and women’s softball teams have won about a dozen state championships. He has likely won over 1,000 games, ranking among the top in North Dakota softball history.
Softball has been in Richard’s life since he learned to walk, and maybe even since crawling. The oldest son of Lloyd and Delores Peterson grew up just south of the Kent, Minnesota, “Field of Dreams.” Instead of a corn field beyond the outfield fence, a soy bean field was often planted along the left-field line.
Richard started coaching girls softball in the 1970’s and held a league tournament in Wolverton, Minnesota. Kent was typically in the championship game, maybe against Ruth Bellmore’s Wolverton or LaRue Flaa’s Abercrombie team.
Richard use to organize softball tournaments that were held on the Abercrombie and Kent softball fields. He gets things done. In recent years, he has painstakingly organized old pro softball teams who played in state tournaments.
The heydays of men’s softball at its popularity peak included Richard’s first state championship team – Standard Oil Bulk in 1976, when he hit a key home run to beat Cooperstown. Nobody was more enthusiastic than Richard. He bent the top rail of short dugout fences cheering on teammates.
Other main sponsors were Richels’ Beverages, Reviers, Carlson-Jacklitch Agency and Driftwood Lounge. National tournaments were played at Jacksonville, Florida and Shreveport, Louisiana.
Richard was happy to have played with his brothers, including Dave for a few years, and his son, Corey. One of the great things about slow pitch softball is its ability to allow multiple generations to play together. He played with close lifetime friends like Doug Herrick and Jim Grotluschen. Pete is as good a friend as anybody could ever ask for. He stays in touch and is the No. 1 phone call for many of us whenever special help is needed.
His sportsmanship is mentor-like and among his best friends were the state’s best umpires like Walt Stack in Bismarck and Tarz Timm in Jamestown.
Richard is among North Dakota’s best sports officials, often reffing district, region and state tournaments. He is likewise a topnotch, dependable softball umpire. Richard stays in great physical shape and maintains calm during any storm.
Richard Peterson has given back to the game of softball in so many ways. We are fortunate in the Twin Towns that he has been one of us.
