BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. – Consumers who think incandescent light bulbs are less expensive than LEDs need to think again.
An ENERGY STAR LED saves about $55 in electricity over its lifetime, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. In fact, the average household with 40 or more bulbs can save about $2,200 by replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs.
ENERGY STAR LEDs use up to 90 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and last at least 15 times longer. LEDs also produce less heat, making them safer to operate. They are available in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and colors, and most are dimmable.
Consumers should keep these terms in mind when shopping:
• Lumens measure brightness. A 60-watt incandescent bulb or an 8-watt LED each create about 800 lumens.
• Kelvin (K) measures light color. Incandescent bulbs are usually 2700K or 3000K. For whiter light, choose 3500K or higher.
• Watts (W) measure the energy used. Choose the lowest wattage for the lumens you need.
Breckenridge Public Utilities offers rebates for ENERGY STAR LED bulbs. For more information call Breckenridge Public Utilities at 218-643-4681 or visit www.brightenergysolutions.com.
