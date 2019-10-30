The Southern Valley Health Watch recently held its last meeting and like many other small nonprofits, is disbanding.
Healthy, thriving communities have a balance of partners – government, faith, outdoor groups, medical, schools, parks-recreation, businesses, nonprofits and special interest groups. All need to be working together to enhance local quality of life and make your city a desirable place to live and raise families.
The Health Watch was started by Wilkin County Public Health sometime around the late 1980’s. Community Services Director Bob Greeley, who now has the same position in Shakopee, Minnesota, was one of the early members. Wahpeton Parks-Recreation started involvement in 1994.
The Health Watch was a devoted group of members near retirement age or already retired. They included President Judy Oren, Chris Anderson, Mary Ann Conrad, Simone Sandberg, Sari Smedberg, Ev Fox and Janet Gagelin. Many could be characterized as the “Who’s Who of Volunteers” in the Twin Towns.
It was worthwhile to be a member at the 7 a.m. meetings because of the culinary generosity of Gage (Janet Gagelin), who would bring blueberry muffins, cinnamon crumb coffee cake and other incredibly tasty breakfast meals.
When special events were held, there were always other willing volunteers like Sandy and Kris Klindt, Donna Doran, Don and Geri Young, Gary Fox, Kristi Nordick and Ann Goerdt.
Many walks were offered during the years. They did great things for our citizens. Walking is the best and easiest exercise and walks promoted taking that first step. Local businesses, fundraising events and health-related organizations are now offering like walks.
The Wildlife Walk was offered during Blue Goose Days on the first June Saturday. It use to be the Pony Walk when the celebration was Carousel Days. Health Watch members put together informative zoo critter or wildlife cards at each checkpoint. They would jibe with the zoo’s theme that year like pollinators or citizen scientists. Former physical education teachers like Judy and Janet were very clever with interesting choices.
The Poker Walk was held on the second Tuesday in August. Walkers would get a poker card at each water station and best hand would win a bicycle. Families with young children especially enjoyed this walk.
The Soup Walk was held in late September or early October. It typically was held on south Wahpeton trails to introduce people to the Bois de Sioux River greenway. The walk route went by the Food Pantry that was often open for a look-see.
Participants would bring cans of soup (or other food and money) for the Food Pantry. After the walk, delicious vegetable soup by Simone, chili by Janet and wild rice soup by Lise Erdrich would be devoured. One Health Watch member would bring ice cream pails for possible leftover soup after the walk.
Bicycling events were held in both cities, often led by one of our police officers. Funds for Food walking events at the NDSCS Blikre Activities Center offered indoor walking in the winter.
Health education was sometimes addressed by the Health Watch like Designing a Fitness Plan, Go Red for Women and Energy Drink Seminar. Walk to School, Historic Walk and 10,000 Steps were among special programs.
In earlier years, there were sub-committees to address tobacco cessation, mental health and others. Non-profits often fill voids or provide partnerships where there are needs that aren’t effectively being met by local government.
The Health Watch was a champion with local trails, producing maps and signs to guide pedestrians. It started a bench program regularly spaced along trails with United Way funding to support seniors, families, physical therapy patients or anybody needing a break. Now the benches have diversified sponsors like families who remember loved ones with memorial benches.
Health Watch members volunteered for the Gardeners Market picnic and Relay for Life survivors meal. They were genuine, friendly and supportive volunteers for many nonprofits.
Charitable nonprofits embody the best of the Twin Towns and strengthen our fabric. All of us benefit from non-profits every single day. Kudos to the contributions of the Health Watch to support active healthy lifestyles!
