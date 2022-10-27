Google Translate is a free service that you can use to translate text from one language to another. Since Google Translate is a Google product, many people view it as a sign that a web page is trustworthy.

Now, cybercriminals are spoofing Google Translate pages to make their phishing campaigns seem legitimate.   In a new phishing scam, cybercriminals send an email claiming that important emails are being withheld from your inbox.



The KnowBe4 Security Team 

KnowBe4.com

Tags