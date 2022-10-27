Google Translate is a free service that you can use to translate text from one language to another. Since Google Translate is a Google product, many people view it as a sign that a web page is trustworthy.
Now, cybercriminals are spoofing Google Translate pages to make their phishing campaigns seem legitimate. In a new phishing scam, cybercriminals send an email claiming that important emails are being withheld from your inbox.
The email instructs you to click a link to log in and confirm your account. This link will redirect you to a spoofed login page that displays a Google Translate banner. This banner claims that text on this page has been translated into your language and makes the page look legitimate.
If you enter your login credentials, cybercriminals will use them to access your account and steal your sensitive information. Use the tips below to spot Google Translate phishing scams:
• If you receive an email claiming you have an account issue, always log in to the organization’s website directly.
• Before you click a link, hover your mouse over it. Make sure that the link leads to a legitimate, safe website that corresponds with the content in the email.
• Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) on your accounts when it is available. MFA adds a layer of security by requiring that you provide additional verification to log in to your account.