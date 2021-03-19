Schedule regular trims to keep horse hooves proper

It’s spring, so it’s time to put your horse’s best foot forward. There is an old adage, “No Hoof, No Horse.” This is very true because a horse depends on the quality of his feet to survive.
The single most important thing you can do for your horse’s hoof health is to schedule regular trims to keep them in proper shape and balance. Horse’s hooves grow at various rates during different times of the year. In the winter, horses hooves tend to grow slower, while in spring and summer the growth speeds up with the warmer temperatures.
Unfortunately, there are still some owners who think bare feet only need trimming once or twice a year. This is not true. Horses need much more frequent trims to keep the hoof capsule properly balanced. This is so that the hoof structure itself is stressed evenly to keep the edges from cracking and chipping. Normal trim cycles are between every 4-10 weeks, eight weeks being the average.
Hoof health is not only determined by the frequency of the hoof trim but by genetics and the area in which the horse resides. Horses’ feet are healthier when they are not constantly wet. If horses are living in a moist area, or there’s a time of year when the footing is very wet and feet become too soft, we need to give them an area in their paddock that’s higher and drier where they can get out of the mud to enable the foot to dry out.
Moisture is an enemy of hoof capsules and predisposes them to abscesses, cracking and white line disease among other problems. Standing in wet areas, the hoof horn becomes softer and tends to lose its structural integrity. The hoof wall might splay out, which makes the foot more likely to develop flares or cracks. Softer soles are more prone to bruising, but even worse than constantly wet is when the horse goes from wet to dry to wet again. This cycle destroys the hoof horn quickly.
To combat hoof issues, use a good quality hoof pick to check and pick out your horses’ feet frequently to make sure they are not packed with rocks or mud, which can increase the wet-dry cycle. Also, check to make sure the horse’s frog is healthy. Look for problems such as thrush, a black, foul-smelling material, or white line disease, chalky powder that spills out when scraped, or a hoof abscess. Ask your farrier or veterinarian for topical treatment solutions such as Betadine, diluted bleach or Coppertox to help heal issues.
Healthy hooves come from a collection of factors including environment, good nutrition and frequent exercise led by a good farrier. Ask around, get references and look at work the farrier has done before having them start work on your horse. If your location is distant, call a friend with horses and make it a “Farrier Day” at your farm so it makes it financially feasible for a farrier to take the extra time to get to your area or find a facility with a good farrier and ask if you can trailer in your horse on the day the farrier will be there.
Take the time to look over your horse’s hooves. Your horse will thank you. Happy Trails!
