Mayville State University announces Spring Dean’s List
MAYVILLE, N.D. — Dr. Tami Such, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mayville State University, Mayville, North Dakota, announces that the following students have been listed on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at Mayville State University.
In order to be named to the Dean’s List, each student has attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and has successfully completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours of regular academic credit from Mayville State.
Area students receiving this university honor are listed below:
Wahpeton, North Dakota:
• Bailey Carlson
• Michael McCall
• Austin Ralph
Hankinson, North Dakota:
• Alison Hermes
Isaac Erickson graduates from Bethel University
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Isaac Erickson graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota, following the spring 2020 semester. Erickson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical and Theological Studies. He is the son of Peter and Nicole Erickson from Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Bethel University is a leader in Christ-centered higher education with nearly 4,500 students from 47 states and 22 countries enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, seminary, and adult undergraduate programs. Based in St. Paul, Bethel offers bachelor’s and advanced degrees in more than 100 fields through classroom-based and online programs.
For further information on Bethel University, go to www.bethel.edu.
Area student named to Southeast Tech President’s List — Spring 2020
The following student in the Daily News readership area has been named to Southeast Tech’s President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To attain recognition, students must be degree-seeking and have a term GPA of 3.5 or higher.
• Brandi Lee Romereim, Wahpeton
