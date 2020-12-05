Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary School *all meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk* Breakfast: Monday, bagel with cream cheese or mini cinnis or cereal, hard boiled egg. Tuesday, burrito or toronado or cereal, cheese. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Thursday, bonzer, cereal, beef stick. Friday, long john or cereal, hard boiled egg. Lunch: Monday, hotdog or sub sandwich. Tuesday, hamburger or sub sandwich. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich. Thursday, super nachos or ham and cheese sandwich. Friday, pizza or turkey and cheese sandwich.
Wahpeton Middle School *all meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk* Breakfast: Monday, bagel with cream cheese or mini cinnis or cereal, hard boiled egg. Tuesday, burrito or toronado or cereal, cheese. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Thursday, bonzer, cereal, beef stick. Friday, long john or cereal, hard boiled egg. Lunch: Monday, hotdog or BBQ rib sandwich. Tuesday, hamburger or cheeseburger. Wednesday, chicken strips. Thursday, beef or chicken super nachos. Friday, pizza.
Wahpeton High School *all meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk* Lunch: Monday, hotdog or BBQ rib sandwich. Tuesday, hamburger or cheeseburger. Wednesday, teriyaki chicken. Thursday, beef or chicken super nachos. Friday, pizza.
St. John’s - Breakfast: *all meals served with toast, milk, fruit, and juice* Monday, confetti pancakes, yogurt. Tuesday, muffins, string cheese. Wednesday, yogurt. Thursday, waffles, yogurt. Friday, cinni-mini, string cheese. Lunch: *salad bar offered daily, all meals served with milk* Monday, french toast sticks, sausage links, baked beans, mixed fruit. Tuesday, hamburger noodle hotdish, green beans, diced apples. Wednesday, chicken strips, smiley potatoes, peas, pineapple. Thursday, taco bravo, carrots, pears. Friday, pizza, corn, chips, applesauce cups.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School - *all meals served with fruit or juice and milk* Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, gripz crackers, string cheese. Tuesday, PB/honey uncrustable. Wednesday, double choc chip muffin. Thursday, s’berry pop tart. Friday, reeses puffs. Lunch: Monday, italian dunkers, marinara dipping sauce. Tuesday, tater tot hotdish, green beans, dinner roll. Wednesday, super sub sandwich on fresh baked bun, creamy coleslaw. Thursday, brunch 4 lunch - sausage links, french toast stix/syrup, seasoned
potatoes. Friday, BBQ chicken bites, rice blend, steamed broccoli.
Breckenridge High School - *all meals served with fruit/juice and milk* Breakfast: Monday, breakfast pizza. Tuesday, banana nutella muffin. Wednesday, egg bake. Thursday, frosted long john. Friday, fruit smoothie. Lunch: Monday, hot turkey sandwich or cheeseburger, tater tots. Tuesday, homemade chili/corn chips or cheese filled breadsticks/marinara. Wednesday, spaghetti and meat sauce or chicken alfredo over noodles, caesar salad. Thursday, mandarin orange chicken or popcorn chicken, fried rice, fresh baby, carrots. Friday, crispito/cheese sauce, steamed broccoli or “early out” PB/J grab and go meal.
St. Mary’s - Breakfast: *all meals served with fruit/juice and milk* Monday, banana bread. Tuesday, caramel rolls. Wednesday, breakfast bar, cheese, beef stick. Thursday, cinnamon and sugar pretzels, cheese cubes. Friday, cinnamon rolls. Lunch: *all meals served with fruit* Monday, chicken strips, french fries, green beans, fruit. Tuesday, tomato soup, grilled cheese, milk. Wednesday, chicken fajita burrito bowl, rice, beans. Thursday, meatball sub, mozzarella cheese/sauce, corn. Friday, popcorn shrimp, carrots, rice krispy bars.
