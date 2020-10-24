Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary School All meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk. Breakfast: Monday, banana bread or cereal, beef stick. Tuesday, breakfast sandwich or cereal, cheese. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Thursday, donut balls or cereal, cottage cheese. Friday, oatmeal or cereal, hard boiled egg. Lunch: Monday, pizza or turkey with cheese sandwich. Tuesday, taco-in-a-bag or sub sandwich. Wednesday, chicken sandwich or wrap sandwich. Thursday, mac and cheese or sub sandwich. Friday, fish sandwich or hot ham and cheese sandwich.
Wahpeton Middle School All meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk. Breakfast: Monday, banana bread or cereal, beef stick. Tuesday, breakfast sandwich or cereal, cheese. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Thursday, donut balls or cereal, cottage cheese. Friday, oatmeal or cereal, hard boiled egg. Lunch: Monday, pizza or turkey with cheese sandwich. Tuesday, taco-in-a-bag or sub sandwich. Wednesday, chicken sandwich or wrap sandwich. Thursday, mac and cheese or taco maxsnax or sub sandwich. Friday, fish sandwich or hot ham and cheese sandwich.
Wahpeton High School All meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk. Lunch: Monday, pizza. Tuesday, chicken or beef taco-in-a-bag. Wednesday, chicken sandwich. Thursday, mac and cheese or taco maxsnax. Friday, fish sandwich or hot ham and cheese sandwich.
St. John’s - Breakfast: All meals served with milk, fruit, and juice. Monday, breakfast burrito, yogurt, toast, cereal. Tuesday, bagel bites, cereal, toast. Wednesday, cheese-filled breadsticks, cereal, toast. Thursday, doughnut, cereal, toast. Friday, ghostly ghouls, dried tombstones, creepy eyes, caveman goodies, swamp water (scrambled eggs, toast, cereal). Lunch: Salad bar offered daily, all meals served with milk. Monday, french toast sticks, sausage links, baked beans, mixed fruit. Tuesday, hamburger noodle hotdish, bun, green beans, apple slices. Wednesday, chicken strips, smiley potatoes, peas, pineapple. Thursday, taco bravo, carrots, pears. Friday, pizza, corn, Fritos, applesauce.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School All meals served with fruit or juice and milk. Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, frosted flakes. Tuesday, s’berry cream cheese bagel. Wednesday, blueberry muffin. Thursday, banana chocolate chip breakfast bar. Friday, cereal bar. Lunch: Monday, hot ham and cheese sandwich, tater tots. Tuesday, spaghetti over noodles, green beans, garlic breadstick. Wednesday, orange chicken, fried rice, steamed broccoli. Thursday, Italian dunkers, marinara dipping sauce. Friday, BBQ chicken leg, baked beans, fresh dinner roll.
Breckenridge High School All meals served with fruit/juice and milk. Breakfast: Monday, biscuit with gravy. Tuesday, egg bake with sausage and cheese, toast. Wednesday, breakfast pizza. Thursday, gooey caramel roll. Friday, banana Nutella muffin. Lunch: Monday, popcorn shrimp or hot ham and cheese, baked beans. Tuesday, tater tot hot dish with dinner roll or cheese filled breadsticks with marinara. Wednesday, kick’n chicken bowl — popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, fresh dinner roll. Thursday, beef and bean enchilada in sauce or breaded chicken sandwich, creamy cukes. Friday, lasagna roll-ups or bacon cheeseburger, caesar salad with grape tomatoes.
St. Mary’s - Breakfast: All meals served with fruit and milk. Monday, berry smoothie, toasted english muffin. Tuesday, muffin. Wednesday, breakfast pizza. Thursday, banana bread. Friday, crackers, cheese cubes. Lunch: Monday, Italian dunkers, meat sauce, green beans. Tuesday, chicken patty, tater tots, carrots. Wednesday, chili with beans, Fritos. Thursday, mandarin chicken (3-8), chicken nuggets (K-2), rice, corn. Friday, hamburger or cheeseburger, potato wedges, baked beans.
