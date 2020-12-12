Dec. 14-18
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary School *all meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk* Breakfast: Monday, pizza or pancake wrap or cereal, cheese. Tuesday, benefit bar or cereal, beef stick. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Thursday, goody bun or cereal, string cheese. Friday, mini french toast or cereal, cottage cheese. Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey/cheese sandwich. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or sub sandwich. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham/cheese sandwich. Thursday, sloppy joes or sub sandwich. Friday, cheese breadstick or wrap sandwich.
Wahpeton Middle School *all meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk* Breakfast: Monday, pizza or pancake wrap or cereal, cheese. Tuesday, benefit bar or cereal, beef stick. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Thursday, goody bun or cereal, string cheese. Friday, mini french toast or cereal, cottage cheese. Lunch: Monday, crispito. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or cheese rollups. Wednesday, chicken nuggets. Thursday, sloppy joe or pulled pork sandwich. Friday, cheese or pizza breadstick.
Wahpeton High School *all meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk* Lunch: Monday, crispito. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or cheese rollups. Wednesday, chicken nuggets. Thursday, sloppy joe or pulled pork sandwich. Friday, cheese or pizza breadstick.
St. John’s - Breakfast: *all meals served with toast, milk, fruit, and juice* Monday, cheese omelet, hash browns, yogurt. Tuesday, mini waffles, string cheese. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, string cheese. Thursday, pancakes, sausage patty. Friday, doughnut. Lunch: *salad bar offered daily, all meals served with milk* Monday, chicken noodle soup, bologna sandwich, green beans, mixed fruits. Tuesday, barbecues, french fries, baked beans, applesauce. Wednesday, chicken patty on bun, butter noodles, corn, diced apples. Thursday, tacos, cinnamon roll, peaches. Friday, corndog, waffle fries, country vegetables, pears.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School - *all meals served with fruit or juice and milk* Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, oatmeal choc chip breakfast bar. Tuesday, cinnamon toast crunch cereal. Wednesday, UBR. Thursday, blueberry muffin. Friday, pumpkin bread. Lunch: Monday, crispito/cheese sauce, peas. Tuesday, sloppy joe on bun, baked beans. Wednesday, chicken alfredo over noodles, caesar salad, garlic breadstick. Thursday, roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing (Grade 6), fresh dinner roll. Friday, hamburger on bun, steamed corn.
Breckenridge High School - *all meals served with fruit/juice and milk* Breakfast: Monday, pancake wrap. Tuesday, raised doughnut. Wednesday, cowgirl breakfast sandwich. Thursday, old fashioned oatmeal with toppings. Friday, zucchini chocolate chip muffins. Lunch: Monday, pepperoni pizza or BBQ chicken bites/dinner roll, steamed corn. Tuesday, brunch 4 lunch – egg/cheese omelet or sausage links, seasoned potato cubes, french toast stix/syrup. Wednesday, ham/turkey sub sandwich or meatball sub sandwich, creamy coleslaw, doritos (9-12). Thursday, taco meat, tortilla chips, refried beans. Friday, italian dunker, marinara dipping sauce or “early out” grab and go fruit and yogurt parfait meal.
St. Mary’s - Breakfast: *all meals served with fruit/juice and milk* Monday, crackers, cheese/beef stick. Tuesday, cereal. Wednesday, raised doughnut, cheese cubes. Thursday, muffins. Friday, bagels/cream cheese. Lunch: *all meals served with fruit* Monday, hotdog on a bun, french fries, veggie cup. Tuesday, breaded chicken sandwich, tater tots, green beans. Wednesday, diced chicken, mashed potatoes, dinner roll. Thursday, fish sandwich, macaroni & cheese, peas.
