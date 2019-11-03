Here are the school menus for Nov. 4-8
Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School, Breakfast: Monday: bagel w/cream cheese or mini loaf, cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast taco or burrito or cereal/scrambled eggs, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, mini cinnis or cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, NO SCHOOL. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, fruit & yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, pancake wrap, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, NO SCHOOL.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools, Lunch: Monday, pizza or turkey & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday: taco in a bag or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken sandwich or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, macaroni & cheese or sub sandwich, vegetables, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Friday, NO SCHOOL. Wahpeton Middle School, Lunch: Monday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag with beef or chicken or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, macaroni & cheese or chicken fajita or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, NO SCHOOL.
Wahpeton High School, Lunch: Monday, pizza, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag with beef or chicken, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken sandwich, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, macaroni & cheese, chicken Caesar salad or turkey & bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, NO SCHOOL.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, toast, yogurt, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, muffin, string cheese, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, egg patty, toast, cereal, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, cinni-mini, cereal, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, NO SCHOOL. Lunch: Monday, chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, carrots, peaches, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, tater tot hotdish, green beans, dinner roll, mandarin oranges, milk. Wednesday, lasagna rollup with marinara sauce, tri tater, corn, mixed fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger or cheeseburger, French fries, applesauce, milk. Friday, NO SCHOOL.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, NO SCHOOL. Tuesday, chicken drumstick, rice, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, salad bar, milk. Thursday, scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, dinner roll, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, shrimp poppers, French fries, fruit, bread, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, NO SCHOOL. Tuesday, banana bread slice, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, oatmeal chocolate chip breakfast bar, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fresh baked chocolate chip muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, NO SCHOOL. Tuesday, taco salad with nacho cheese chips, shredded romaine, seasoned black beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, Italian dunker, marinara sauce, fruit, milk. Thursday, tater tot hotdish, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Friday, super sub on fresh baked bun (turkey/cheese), creamy coleslaw, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, NO SCHOOL. Tuesday, frosted cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, egg bake with sausage and cheese, buttered toast (jelly), fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, banana split parfait, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, warm banana Nutella muffins, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, NO SCHOOL. Tuesday, Italian dunker/marinara or hotdog on bun, glazed baby carrots, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken Alfredo or spaghetti and meatsauce, Caesar salad, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Thursday, Ham/turkey sub sandwich or meatball sub sandwich, creamy coleslaw, doritos(9-12), fruit, milk. Friday, brunch 4 lunch, sausage links or cheese omelet, seasoned potatoes, French toast stix/syrup, fruit, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.