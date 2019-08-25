Here are the school menus for Aug. 26-30
Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School, Breakfast: Monday: banana bread or twisted blueberry stix or cereal, string cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast sandwich or cereal/cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, bonzer or granola bar, cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal or cold cereal, hard boiled egg, fruit/juice, milk. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, cream cheese bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, biscuit & gravy, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, long john, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools, Lunch: Monday, hotdog or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, super nachos or ham & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton Middle School, Lunch: Monday, hotdog or BBQ rib sandwich or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, beef or chicken super nachos or ham & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton High School, Lunch: Monday, hotdog or Mr. rib sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, chicken or beef super nachos, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger on a bun, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, cheese omelet, yogurt, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, French toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, muffin, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, juice. Lunch: Monday, chicken nuggets, buttered noodles, carrots, applesauce, milk. Tuesday, hot ham & cheese sandwich, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, peaches, milk. Thursday, hamburger/cheese burger, French fries, green beans, applesauce, milk. Friday, bosco sticks with marinara sauce, peas, pineapple, milk.
