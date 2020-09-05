Here are the school menus for Tuesday, Sept. 8-Friday, Sept. 11

Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary School (all meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk) Breakfast: Tuesday, filled bar or cereal, hard-boiled egg. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Thursday, cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese. Friday, biscuit or cereal, scrambled eggs. Lunch: corn dog or turkey/cheese sandwich. Wednesday, Italian dunkers or sub sandwich. Thursday, chicken gravy or turkey/cheese sandwich. Friday, French toast, scrambled eggs or turkey wrap.

Wahpeton Middle School (all meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk) Breakfast: Tuesday, filled bar or cereal, hard boiled egg. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Thursday, cinnamon roll or cereal, string cheese. Friday, biscuit or cereal, scrambled eggs. Lunch: Tuesday, corn dog or burrito or turkey and cheese sandwich. Wednesday, Italian dunkers or sub sandwich. Thursday, chicken gravy or turkey and cheese sandwich. Friday, french toast, scrambled eggs or turkey wrap. 

Wahpeton High School (all meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk) Lunch: Tuesday, corn dog or burrito. Wednesday, Italian dunkers. Thursday, chicken gravy. Friday, french toast, scrambled eggs.

St. John’s Breakfast: (all meals served with milk) Tuesday, muffin, cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice. Wednesday, mini waffles, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Thursday, uncrustable, toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, breakfast sandwich, cereal, fruit, juice. Lunch: (salad bar offered daily, all meals served with milk) Tuesday, toasted cheese sandwich, crackers, tomato soup, mixed fruit. Wednesday, beef nachos, baked beans, applesauce. Thursday, sub sandwich, chips, corn, pears. Friday, hot dog, wedge fries, green beans, mandarin oranges.

Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School - Free Breakfast (K-8): Thursday, Lucky Charms, string cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, yogurt cup, Scooby Doo crackers, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Thursday, breaded chicken sandwich, potato smiles, fruit, milk. Friday, mini corn dogs/corn dog, green beans, fruit, milk.

Breckenridge High School - Breakfast: Tuesday, Fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, frosted long john, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, zucchini chocolate chip muffins, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, pancake wrap, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Tuesday, cheeseburger, baked beans, fruit, milk. Wednesday, crispito/cheese sauce, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk. Thursday, Italian dunkers/marinara, creamy cukes, fruit, milk. Friday, chicken nuggets, steamed corn, buttered bread (9-12), fruit, milk.

