Here are the school menus for Feb. 17-21
Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School − Breakfast: Monday, no school. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast sandwich or cereal/cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, bonzers or fast start, cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal or cereal, hard boiled egg, fruit/juice, milk. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, no school. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, biscuit and gravy, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, frosted long john or donut, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools − Lunch: Monday, no school. Tuesday, hamburger or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, super nachos or ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton Middle School − Lunch: Monday, no school. Tuesday, hamburger or sub sandwich, oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or turkey and cheese sandwich, chef salad or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, beef or chicken super nachos or ham/cheese sandwich, Caesar salad or ham wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton High School − Lunch: Monday, no school. Tuesday, hamburger, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, beef or chicken super nachos, chicken Caesar salad or turkey and bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, no school. Tuesday, English muffin or toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, pancakes, sausage patty, toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, mini muffins, toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, French toast sticks, yogurt, cereal, fruit, juice. Lunch: Monday, no school. Tuesday, popcorn chicken, French fries, carrots, pears, milk. Wednesday, hot ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans, fruit cup, milk. Thursday, chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, corn, milk. Friday, bosco sticks with marinara sauce, peas, mandarin oranges, milk.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, no school. Tuesday, crispito, corn, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, beef nachos, lettuce/cheese/salsa, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, hot turkey/bun, sun chips, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, no school. Tuesday, cheesy scrambled eggs with ham, warm English muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, raised doughnut, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fruit and yogurt parfait/granola, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal bar and toppings, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, no school. Tuesday, taco salad with nacho cheese chips, shredded romaine, refried beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken parmesan over noodles, Caesar salad, fruit, milk. Thursday, hot ham/cheese, glazed baby carrots, fruit, milk. Friday, “brunch 4 lunch” cowboy breakfast sandwich (egg/sausage/cheese mcmuffin), seasoned potatoes, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, no school. Tuesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, gooey caramel roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, cheesy scrambled eggs with ham, toast (jelly), fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal bar and toppings, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, no school. Tuesday, beef enchilada in sauce or breaded chicken sandwich, steamed corn, fruit, milk. Wednesday, mandarin orange chicken or popcorn chicken, fried rice, California blend, bread (9-12), fortune cookie, fruit, milk. Thursday, tater tot hotdish/dinner rolls or homemade chili/crackers, mixed vegetables, corn chips, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Friday, breaded fish sandwich or cheeseburger, baked beans, fruit, milk.
