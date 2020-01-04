Here are the school menus for Jan. 6-10
Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School — Breakfast: Monday: bagel w/cream cheese, cereal or mini loaf, beef stick, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast taco or burrito or cereal/scrambled eggs, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, mini cinnis or cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, long john or cereal, cottage cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, pancake wrap or fruit and yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, tornado, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, frosted long john or donut, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools — Lunch: Monday, pizza or turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken sandwich or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, macaroni and cheese or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, fish sandwich or hot ham and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton Middle School — Lunch: Monday, pizza or turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag with beef or chicken or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken sandwich or ham and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, macaroni and cheese or chicken fajita or sub sandwich, Caesar salad or ham wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, fish sandwich or hot ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton High School — Lunch: Monday, pizza, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag with beef or chicken, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken slider, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, macaroni and cheese, chicken Caesar salad or turkey & bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, fish sandwich or hot ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, breakfast sandwich, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, English muffin, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, pancakes, sausage patty, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, French toast sticks, yogurt, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, mini muffins, cereal, fruit, juice. Lunch: Monday, popcorn chicken, French fries, carrots, pears, milk. Tuesday, hot ham and cheese sandwich, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk. Wednesday, meatballs on mashed potatoes, dinner roll, corn, peaches, milk. Thursday, chicken fajitas, taco bar, green beans, pineapple, milk. Friday, bosco sticks with marinara sauce, peas, mandarin oranges, milk.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, chicken patty/bun, corn, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, soft shell taco or chicken fajita, lettuce/cheese/salsa, refried beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, pizza, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, biscuit/gravy, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, pumpkin bread, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, oatmeal chocolate chip breakfast bar, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fresh baked chocolate chip muffin, hard boiled egg, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, waffle stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, hamburger/bun (sliced cheese), seasoned sweet potato fries, fruit, milk. Tuesday, roast turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing (grade 6), fresh baked dinner roll, fruit, milk. Wednesday, beef nachos, shredded romaine, seasoned black beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Thursday, egg and cheese omelet, tater tots, French toast stix/syrup, fruit, milk. Friday, turkey/ham/cheese sub on fresh baked bun, creamy coleslaw, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, frosted long john, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, egg bake with sausage and cheese, buttered toast (jelly), fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, berry smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, warm banana Nutella muffins, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, Italian dunker/marinara or BBQ rib sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, roast turkey or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Wednesday, beef nachos, shredded romaine, seasoned black beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Thursday, burrito bowl beef or chicken over rice, seasoned black beans, cheese queso, fruit, milk. Friday, bacon cheeseburger or pulled pork sandwich, steamed corn, fruit, milk.
