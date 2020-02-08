Here are the school menus for Feb. 10-14
Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School — Breakfast: Monday: pancake or cereal, beef stick, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, filled bar or cereal, hard boiled egg, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, star cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, no school.
Wahpeton High School — Breakfast: Monday, French toast, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast wrap or breakfast bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, mini cinni, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, no school.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools — Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, hotdog or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, no school.
Wahpeton Middle School — Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey/cheese sandwich, SW salad or turkey wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or chicken alfredo or ham/cheese sandwich, oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham/cheese sandwich, chef salad or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, hotdog or BBQ rib sandwich or sub sandwich, Caesar salad or ham wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, no school.
Wahpeton High School — Lunch: Monday, crispito, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or chicken alfredo, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, hot dog or Mr. Rib sandwich, chicken Caesar salad or turkey & bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, no school.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, warm cinnamon roll, string cheese, toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, breakfast pizza, toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, toast, yogurt, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, doughnut, toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, no school. Lunch: Monday, crispitos with cheese sauce, broccoli, sliced apples, milk. Tuesday, scalloped potatoes and ham, dinner roll, corn, pineapple, milk. Wednesday, spaghetti, garlic toast, green beans, peaches, milk. Thursday, chicken strips, cheesy potatoes, carrots, fruit cup, milk. Friday, no school.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, chicken patty/bun, corn, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, salad bar. Wednesday, pancakes, sausage, hashbrown triangle, applesauce/orange juice, salad bar, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, pancake wrap, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, fresh baked banana Nutella muffin, cottage cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, frosted cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school. Lunch: Monday, orange chicken, fresh baby carrots, fried rice (4-6), buttered bread, fruit, milk. Tuesday, homemade chili/crackers, corn chips, fresh baked dinner roll, fruit, milk. Wednesday, hotdog on bun, potato smiles, fruit, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, raised doughnut, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school. Lunch: Monday, pepperoni pizza or grilled chicken sandwich, seasoned green beans, fruit, milk. Tuesday, beef or chicken nachos (tortilla chips and cheese sauce), refried beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, “kick’n chicken bowl” popcorn chicken or mini corndogs, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, fresh baked dinner roll, fruit, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school.
