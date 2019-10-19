Here are the school menus for Oct. 21-25
Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School, Breakfast: Monday: banana bread or twisted BB stick or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast sandwich or cereal/cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, bonzer or faststart cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, cream cheese bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, biscuit & gravy, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, long john, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools, Lunch: Monday, hotdog or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, hamburger or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, super nachos or ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton Middle School, Lunch: Monday, hotdog or BBQ rib or sub sandwich or SW salad or turkey/bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, hamburger or ham/cheese sandwich or oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich or chef salad or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, beef or chicken super nachos or ham/cheese sandwich or chick Caesar salad or ham wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton High School, Lunch: Monday, hotdog or Mr. rib sandwich, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, hamburger, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, chicken or beef nachos, chicken Caesar salad or turkey & bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, pancakes, yogurt, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, hot oatmeal, string cheese, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, cheese omelet, hash brown, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, mini waffles, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, soft pretzel, cereal, fruit, juice. Lunch: Monday, French toast sticks, sausage links, baked beans, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, hamburger noodle hotdish, green beans, sliced apples, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips, smiley potatoes, peas, pineapple, milk. Thursday, taco bravo, carrots, pears, milk. Friday, pizza, corn, applesauce, milk.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, pizza, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, French toast sticks, sausage links, yogurt parfait, hashbrown triangle, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, tator tot hot dish, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Minnesota Thursday, taco in a bag, lettuce/cheese/salsa, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, mandarin chicken (3-8), chicken nuggets (k-2), rice, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, banana chocolate chunk breakfast bar, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, raised doughnut, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fruit and yogurt parfait/granola, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal bar and toppings, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, breaded chicken sandwich, tater tots, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco salad, shredded romaine, refried beans, zesty black bean salsa, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken alfredo, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Thursday, mini corndogs, glazed baby carrots, fruit, milk. Friday, brunch 4 lunch cowboy breakfast sandwich (egg/sausage/cheese mcmuffin), seasoned potatoes, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, biscuit/gravy, fruit or juice, milk. Tuesday, banana chocolate chunk breakfast bar, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, gooey caramel roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fruit and yogurt parfait/granola, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal bar and toppings, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, Italian dunker/marinara or breaded chicken sandwich, glazed baby carrots, fruit, milk. Tuesday, cheese pizza or ham/turkey sub sandwich, creamy coleslaw, fruit, milk. Wednesday, mandarin orange chicken or popcorn chicken, fried rice, steamed broccoli, bread (9-12), fortune cookie, fruit, milk. Thursday, tater tot hotdish/dinner rolls or buffalo chicken pizza, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, slopy joes or mini corndogs, scalloped corn, fruit, milk.
