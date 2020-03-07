Here are the school menus for Mar. 9-13:
Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School — Breakfast: Monday: pancake or cereal, beef stick, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, filled bar or cereal, hard boiled egg, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, star cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, no school.
Wahpeton High School — Breakfast: Monday, French toast, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, pancake wrap or breakfast bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, mini cinni, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, no school.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools — Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, cheese sandwich or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, no school.
Wahpeton Middle School — Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey/cheese sandwich, SW salad or turkey wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or chicken alfredo or ham/cheese sandwich, oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham and cheese sandwich, chef salad or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, cheese breadstick or wrap sandwich, Caesar salad or ham wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, no school.
Wahpeton High School — Lunch: Monday, crispito, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or chicken alfredo, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, bosco cheese sticks or bosco pizza sticks, chicken Caesar salad or turkey and bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, no school.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, French toast, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Tuesday, cheese filled breadstick, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Wednesday, waffle, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Thursday, mini confetti pancake, yogurt, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Friday, no school. Lunch: Monday, chicken patty on a bun, buttered noodles, corn, sliced apples, milk. Tuesday, barbecues, French fries, baked beans, mandarin oranges, milk. Wednesday, tacos, cinnamon roll, fruit cup, milk. Thursday, corndog, waffle fries, baked beans, pears, milk. Friday, no school.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, mandarin chicken (3-8), chicken nuggets (k-12), corn, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, hamburger/cheeseburger, French fries, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, pancakes or blueberry pancakes, sausage, hash brown triangle, orange juice, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, soft shell taco or chicken fajita, lettuce/cheese/salsa, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, macaroni and cheese, fish sticks, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, pancake wrap, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, fresh baked banana Nutella muffin, cottage cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, frosted cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, s’berry PB/J, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, waffle slice/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, orange chicken, fresh baby carrots, fried rice (4-6), buttered bread, fruit, milk. Tuesday, homemade chili/crackers, corn chips, fresh baked dinner doll, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets, steamed corn, fruit, milk. Thursday, meatball marinara sub sandwich, fresh broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, milk. Friday, cheese pizza, Caesar salad, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, raised doughnut, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, banana chocolate chip muffins, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, fruit and yogurt parfait, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, pulled pork or grilled chicken sandwich, seasoned green beans, fruit, milk. Tuesday, beef or chicken taco salad, refried beans, shredded romaine, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, “kick’n chicken bowl” popcorn chicken or mini corndogs, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, fresh baked dinner roll (9-12 with chicken only), fruit, milk. Thursday, sub sandwich with turkey/ham/cheese or meatball marinara sub, spinach salad with s’berries, Doritos (9-12), fruit, milk. Friday, shrimp poppers (string cheese 9-12) or chicken nuggets, glazed baby carrots, bread, fruit, milk.
