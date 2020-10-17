Here are the school menus for the week of Monday, Oct. 19:
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary School: All meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk. Breakfast: Monday, pizza or pancake wrap or cereal, cheese. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey with cheese sandwich. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or sub sandwich. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham with cheese sandwich.
Wahpeton Middle School: All meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk. Breakfast: Monday, pizza or pancake wrap or cereal, cheese. Tuesday, benefit bar or cereal, beef stick. Wednesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt. Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey with cheese sandwich. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or cheese rollup or sub sandwich. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham with cheese sandwich.
Wahpeton High School: All meals served with vegetables, fruit, and milk. Lunch: Monday, crispito. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or cheese rollups. Wednesday, chicken nuggets.
St. John’s — Breakfast: All meals served with milk, fruit, and juice. Monday, hot oatmeal, string cheese, toast, cereal. Tuesday, cheese omelet, hash browns, cereal, toast. Wednesday, soft pretzel, cereal, toast. Lunch: Salad bar offered daily, all meals served with milk. Monday, chicken alfredo on noodles, diced carrots, garlic toast, peaches. Tuesday, sub sandwich, chips, corn, pears. Wednesday, beef nachos, baked beans, applesauce.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School: All meals served with fruit or juice and milk. Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, cinnamon toast crunch cereal. Tuesday, oatmeal chocolate chip breakfast bar. Wednesday, grape PB/J. Thursday, double chocolate chip muffin. Friday, cheese cubes. Lunch: Monday, chicken nuggets, glazed baby carrots. Tuesday, taco salad, shredded lettuce, refried beans, WG garlic breadstick. Wednesday, pepperoni pizza, caesar salad. Thursday, “Brunch for Lunch”: sausage links, french toast stix with syrup, seasoned potatoes. Friday, hamburger on bun (sliced cheese), steamed corn.
Breckenridge High School: All meals served with fruit/juice and milk. Breakfast: Monday, french toast stix with syrup. Tuesday, raised doughnut. Wednesday, cowgirl breakfast sandwich. Thursday, fruit smoothie and grain item. Friday, zucchini chocolate chip muffin. Lunch: Monday, sloppy joes or mini corndogs, glazed baby carrots. Tuesday, burrito bowl, beef or chicken, rice, steamed black beans, cheese queso sauce. Wednesday, buffalo chicken pizza or BBQ rib on bun, fresh broccoli, cauliflower. Thursday, ham and turkey sub or meatball sub sandwich, creamy coleslaw. Friday, “Brunch for Lunch” egg with cheese omelet or sausage links, seasoned potato cubes, french toast stix/syrup.
St. Mary’s — Breakfast: All meals served with fruit and milk. Monday, pumpkin bread. Tuesday, cinnamon roll. Wednesday, cereal bar, cheese stick. Thursday, berry cream cheese, bagel. Friday, cereal. Lunch: Monday, hot dog on a bun, french fries, veggie cup. Tuesday, diced chicken, mashed potatoes, salad. Wednesday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrots. Thursday, spaghetti, breadstick, salad. Friday, taco-in-a-bag, lettuce, cheese, salsa, brownie.
