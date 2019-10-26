Here are the school menus for Oct. 28 — Nov. 1
Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School, Breakfast: Monday: breakfast pizza or pancake wrap or cereal/cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, benefit bar or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, cinnamon roll or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, rice krispie bar, cereal, cottage cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, breakfast bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, huskie mcmuffin, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, donut, cereal, cottage cheese, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools, Lunch: Monday, corndog or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday: lasagna hotdish or ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, Italian dunkers or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, chicken gravy or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Friday, French toast, scrambled eggs or wrap sandwich, fruit, milk. Wahpeton Middle School, Lunch: Monday, corndog or turkey/cheese sandwich or SW salad or turkey/bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or ham/cheese sandwich or Oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, Italian dunkers or sub sandwich or chef salad, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, chicken gravy or turkey/cheese sandwich or chicken Caesar salad or ham wrap, dinner roll, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, scrambled eggs, French toast or turkey sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton High School, Lunch: Monday, corndog or burrito, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap , vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, lasagna rolls or lasagna hotdish, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, Italian dunkers or chef salad or turkey/ham sub, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, chicken gravy or chicken Caesar salad or turkey/bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, scrambled eggs or sausage, French toast, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, breakfast burrito, yogurt, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, bagel bites, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, cheese filled breadsticks, cereal, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, ghostly ghouls, dried tombstones, creepy eyes, caveman goodies and swamp water (scrambled eggs, toast, cereal, fruit, juice), milk. Friday, yogurt parfait with fruit and granola, cereal, fruit, juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, chicken noodle soup, bologna sandwich, green beans, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, barbecues, French fries, baked beans, applesauce, milk. Wednesday, chicken patty on a bun, buttered noodles, corn, sliced apples, milk. Thursday, Mexican mummy, ghost intestines, pumpkin brains (tacos, cinnamon roll and peaches), milk. Friday, corndog, waffle fries, baked beans, pears, milk.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, pancakes or blueberry pancakes, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, fruit, milk. Tuesday, grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, soft shell taco, lettuce/cheese/salsa, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, hamburger/cheeseburger, French fries, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, sloppy joe, pickles, sun chips, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, double chocolate muffin, string cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, chocolate frosted mini john, hard cooked egg, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, s’berry pb/j, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, fresh baked zucchini chocolate chip muffin, roasted sunflower seeds, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, hot ham/cheese, steamed corn, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti and meat sauce, Caesar salad, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, shrimp poppers, cheesy green beans, fresh baked dinner roll, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger on bun (sliced cheese), baked beans, fruit, milk. Friday, crispy crispito/cheese sauce, steamed broccoli, buttered bread, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, pancake wrap, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, frosted long john, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fruit smoothie, grain item of your choice fruit/juice, milk. Friday, zucchini choc chip muffins, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, crispito/cheese sauce or baked potato (shredded cheese)/dinner rolls, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk. Tuesday, shrimp poppers (and string cheese 9-12) or chicken nuggets, garden green peas, buttered bread (9-12), fruit, milk. Wednesday, beef or chicken taco salad, refried beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Thursday, BBQ rib or pepperoni pizza, creamy cukes, fruit, milk. Friday, breaded fish sandwich or cheeseburger, tater tots, fruit, milk.
