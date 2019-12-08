School menus

Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School — Breakfast: Monday: pancakes or cereal, beef stick, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, filled bar or cereal, hard boiled egg, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, star cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, biscuit or cereal, scrambled eggs, fruit/juice, milk. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, French toast, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, pancake wrap or breakfast bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, mini cinni, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, frosted long john or donut, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools — Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, sloppy joes or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, cheese filled breadstick or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton Middle School, Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or chicken alfredo, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, sloppy joes or pulled pork sandwich or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, cheese breadstick or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton High School, Lunch: Monday, crispito, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti w/meat or alfredo sauce, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, sloppy joes or pulled pork sandwich, chicken Caesar salad or turkey & bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, bosco cheese sticks or bosco pizza sticks, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, breakfast sandwich, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, pancakes, sausage patty, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, mini muffins, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, soft pretzel, cereal, fruit, juice. Lunch: Monday, chicken noodle soup, bologna sandwich, green beans, mixed fruit, milk. Tuesday, barbecues, French fries, baked beans, applesauce, milk. Wednesday, chicken patty on bun, buttered noodles, corn, sliced apples, milk. Thursday, tacos, cinnamon roll, peaches, milk. Friday, corndog, waffle fries, baked beans, pears, milk.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, bread, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, soft shell taco or chicken fajita, lettuce/cheese/salsa, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, Mandarin chicken (3-8), chicken nuggets (k-2), rice, oriental blend vegetables, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, texas straw hat, cornbread muffin, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, pizza, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, pancake wrap, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, fresh baked banana Nutella muffin, string cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, frosted cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, sausage links and warm English muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, mini breakfast sandwich (cheese/egg on sweet bun), fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, orange chicken, fresh baby carrots, fried rice (4-6), buttered bread, fruit, milk. Tuesday, homemade chili/crackers, corn chips, fruit, milk. Wednesday, hotdog on bun, potato smiles, fruit, milk. Thursday, hot ham/cheese, fresh broccoli/cauliflower, fruit, milk. Friday, pepperoni pizza, seasoned green beans, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, cowboy breakfast sandwich, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, raised doughnut, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fruit smoothie, grain item, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, zucchini chocolate chip muffins, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, pepperoni pizza or hotdog on bun, seasoned green beans, fruit, milk. Tuesday, beef or chicken nachos (tortilla chips and cheese sauce), refried beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, kick’n chicken bowl popcorn chicken or mini corndogs, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, fresh baked dinner roll (with chicken), fruit, milk. Thursday, sloppy joes or mini corndogs, glazed baby carrots, fruit, milk. Friday, crispito/cheese sauce or cheese filled pasta shells, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk.
