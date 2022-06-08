Sculpture to be added to Welles Park

Welles Park is expecting a new installation from Native Artist Laura Youngbird in the near future. In a March 21 Breckenridge City Council meeting, she received permission to put the sculpture in Welles Park. Her artwork will be a part of the 4Ground: Land Art Biennial.
She received a grant for $10,000 to build the sculpture made out of concrete and steel. She did all the work to design the piece, but it is now in construction elsewhere to cut the design in the metal design.
“I would have liked to do it all myself, but I don’t have the welding experience needed,” Youngbird said. She expressed gratitude for the people making it because they had a laser cutter to help make the design.
The sculpture will be about 4 feet across and a little over 4 feet from the ground level up. The sculpture will have a concrete base in the ground so it is more stable.
Central themes that will be explored include “waterways as critical channels for communication and exchange; the re-creation of and education around Native land art that no longer exists (including burial mounds) and raising awareness of areas of historic and Native significance; and crucial environmental issues, particularly in regards to Line 3 Pipeline expansion in the region,” according to 4Ground.
When the project is done visitors may find it close to the Minnesota Avenue parking lot for Welles Park.
