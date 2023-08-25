Back to school Send us your photos! Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated Aug 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ava Anderson loves school, according to her mother April."She started first grade this year and after her first day, I asked her what her favorite part was," April wrote Daily News. 'She said, ‘My favorite part was everything!’"Send your best back to school photos, with descriptions, please, to franks@wahpetondailynews.com or editor@wahpetondailynews.com, for a chance to appear in print and/or at wahpetondailynews.com. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Postal Service