Send us your summer photos!
Courtesy Laurie and Scott Stiller

Laurie Stiller, Wahpeton, sent in this photo taken by her husband Scott. It’s of a robin that took up residency atop an outdoor light. Send your photos to editor@wahpetondailynews.com or franks@wahpetondailynews.com for a chance to appear in print and at wahpetondailynews.com.



Tags