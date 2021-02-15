Send us your winter photos!
Courtesy Bruce Fingerson

'This fox-tail squirrel stopped for a drink after munching on some seeds from one of our bird feeders,' writes Bruce Fingerson of Breckenridge, Minnesota. 'The heated bird bath has remained unfrozen and attracts birds, rabbits, and squirrels, even in the -20s.' Send your photos to editor@wahpetondailynews.com for a chance to appear in print.

