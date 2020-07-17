FARGO — The Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency (SENDCAA) was able to support eight households in Richland county avoid homelessness with Richland-Wilkin Community Foundation support.
“We are pleased to help with the very critical program in our community. Our organization has been and will continue to be here for many years to come, helping our community with programs like this,” said Jana Berndt, chairperson for the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation.
SENDCAA’s Self-Sufficiency Program provides multiple programs related to poverty, including emergency housing stability assistance. Housing stability assistance promotes housing stability among low income families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
Per North Dakota’s 10 Year Plan to End Homelessness, chronically homeless persons cost taxpayers as much as $30,000 to $50,000 per year. The cost is calculated based on services utilized such as hospitals, shelters, jail, psychiatric centers, and alcohol and drug treatment.
“These households were able to stay and maintain their housing in Richland County, instead of facing the community with the cost to house them in hotels or other temporary shelter,” said Bonnie Gruel, a case manager for SENDCAA.
The Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency is a nonprofit organization that provides a range of services and activities designed to alleviate poverty and give low-income people the opportunity to improve their standard of living and achieve self-sufficiency.
SENDCAA has a long history of anti-poverty and homelessness services, including Head Start, Utility Assistance, Financial Literacy, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, Supportive Services for Veteran Families and more.
Established in 1985 by a group of residents concerned about the lack of funding for local organizations, the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation provides a method of receiving funds/donations to benefit projects or nonprofit organizations in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation is affiliated with the North Dakota Community Foundation, which is a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation under IRS code 501(C)3 and North Dakota law.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation conducts an annual campaign every year to raise money to meet the needs in their area. The foundation also has a permanent endowment fund to provide long-term support of the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.