Here are the senior menus for Monday, April 5-Friday, April 9
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations for the foreseeable future. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; shepherd’s pie, California blend vegetables, plums, bread-1. Tuesday; bronze pork loin, mashed potato/gravy, brussels sprouts, cherries, bread-1. Wednesday; baked ham, twice baked potato, creamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll.
Hankinson: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Tuesday; chicken and dressing hotdish, green beans, mac and pea salad, tropical fruit, Payday bar, bread-0. Wednesday; baked ham, twice baked potato, creamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll. Friday; taco salad, raspberry Jell-o/pears and topping, garlic stick.
Lidgerwood: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; bronze pork loin, mashed potato/gravy, brussels sprouts, cherries, bread-1. Tuesday; baked ham, twice baked potato, creamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll. Thursday; taco salad, raspberry Jell-o/pears and topping, garlic stick.
Wyndmere: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; shepherd’s pie, California blend vegetables, plums, bread-1. Tuesday; bronze pork loin, mashed potato/gravy, brussels sprouts, cherries, bread-1. Thursday; chicken and dressing hotdish, green beans, mac and pea salad, tropical fruit, Payday bar, bread-0.
Wahpeton: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; shepherd’s pie, California blend vegetables, plums, bread-1. Tuesday; bronze pork loin, mashed potato/gravy, brussels sprouts, cherries, bread-1. Wednesday; baked ham, twice baked potato, creamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll. Thursday; chicken and dressing hotdish, green beans, mac and pea salad, tropical fruit, Payday bar, bread-0. Friday; taco salad, raspberry Jell-o/pears and topping, garlic stick.
Breckenridge Meals on Wheels: Monday: ribette, salisbury steak, mashed potato/gravy, peas, pudding. Tuesday: fish, baked ham, au gratin potatoes, corn, strawberry shortcake. Wednesday: taco salad, turkey a la king, white rice, green beans, Mandarin oranges. Thursday: liver ’n’ onions, meatballs, mashed potato/gravy, baked squash, cake. Friday: taco salad, fruit salad, muffin, dessert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.