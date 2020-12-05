Here are the senior menus for Monday, Dec. 7 - Friday, Dec. 11
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through Jan. 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, chicken wild rice, hotdish with corn, peas and carrots, grapes, dinner roll. Tuesday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, tossed salad/dressing, apricots, white chocolate cranberry cookie, bread-0. Wednesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, calico beans, pineapple tidbits, bread-0.
Hankinson: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Tuesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice, green beans, cinnamon apples, bread-1. Wednesday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, tossed salad/dressing, apricots, oatmeal raisin cookie, bread-0. Friday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, baked beans, pineapple tidbits, bread-0.
Lidgerwood: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice, green beans, cinnamon apples, bread-1. Tuesday, veggie cheese egg bake, turkey pattie, hash browns, clementine, coffee cake muffin. Thursday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, tossed salad/dressing, apricots, bread-0.
Wyndmere: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, chicken wild rice, hotdish with corn, peas and carrots, grapes, dinner roll. Tuesday, veggie cheese egg bake, turkey pattie, hash browns, clementine, coffee cake muffin. Thursday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, tossed salad/dressing, apricots, white chocolate cranberry cookie, bread-0.
Wahpeton: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, chicken wild rice, hotdish with corn, peas and carrots, grapes, dinner roll. Tuesday, veggie cheese egg bake, turkey pattie, hash browns, clementine, coffee cake muffin. Wednesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, calico beans, pineapple tidbits, birthday cake, bread-0. Thursday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, tossed salad/dressing, apricots, white chocolate cranberry cookie, bread-0. Friday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice, garlic ginger green beans, cinnamon apples, bread-1.
Meals on Wheels Menu for Breckenridge Senior Center - Dec. 7-11
*All meals served with low fat milk, bread and margarine* Monday, salisbury steak, BBQ riblet, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, lemon fluff. Tuesday, spanish rice, chicken noodle hot dish, corn, breadstick, mandarin oranges. Wednesday, chicken strips, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, baked squash, rice pudding. Thursday, taco salad, baked chicken, mashed potato/gravy, harvard beets, baked peach cobbler. Friday, chef salad, muffin, tropical fruit salad.
