We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through Monday, Aug. 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie- Monday, lemon pepper chicken, sweet potato, asparagus, applesauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, corn, orange jello/orange and topping, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, parslied carrots, peaches, dinner roll, milk.
Fairmount- Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson- Tuesday, sloppy joe on a bun, tater tots, crunchy cukes, pears, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, corn, orange jello/orange and topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, lemon pepper chicken, sweet potato, asparagus, applesauce, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood- Monday, chicken ala king, mashed potato, wax beans, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, corn, orange jello/orange and topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, parslied carrots, peaches, dinner roll, milk.
Wyndmere- Monday, lemon pepper chicken, sweet potato, asparagus, applesauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, corn, orange jello/orange and topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on a bun, tater tots, crunchy cukes, pears, bread-0, milk .
Wahpeton- Monday, lemon pepper chicken, sweet potato, asparagus, applesauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, corn, orange jello/orange and topping, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, parslied carrots, peaches, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on a bun, tater tots, crunchy cukes, pears, bread-0, milk. Friday, chicken ala king, mashed potato, wax beans, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk.
