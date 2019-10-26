Here are the senior menus for Oct. 28-Nov. 1
Abercrombie— Monday, tuna hotdish, corn, cherry jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, creamed chicken, mashed potato, squash, plums, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, au gratin potato, Scandinavian vegetables, peach crisp/topping, dinner roll, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson— Tuesday, stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potato, cottage cheese/tropical, fruit, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, au gratin potato, Scandinavian vegetables, angel food strawberry cake, dinner roll, milk. Friday, tuna hotdish, corn, lime jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potato, cottage cheese/tropical, fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, tuna hotdish, corn, cherry jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk. Thursday, baked ham/raisin sauce, au gratin potato, Scandinavian vegetables, peach crisp/topping, dinner roll, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potato, cottage cheese/tropical, fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, creamed chicken, mashed potato, squash, plums, bread-1, milk. Thursday, tuna hotdish, corn, cherry jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potato, cottage cheese/tropical, fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, creamed chicken, mashed potato, squash, plums, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, au gratin potato, Scandinavian vegetables, peach crisp/topping, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, tuna hotdish, corn, cherry jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk. Friday, country meatballs, mashed potato, corn, apricots, bread-1, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, riblet, pepper steak, mashed potato/gravy, dill glazed carrots, cookie, milk. Tuesday, creamy chicken breast, baked fish, baked potato, creamed peas, pudding/topping, milk. Wednesday, taco salad, goulash, yellow beans, breadstick, warm baked apples, milk. Thursday, lasagna, pork chow main, steamed broccoli, fruit juice, brownie, milk. Friday, soup, salad, sandwich, dessert, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.