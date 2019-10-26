Here are the senior menus for Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Abercrombie— Monday, tuna hotdish, corn, cherry jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, creamed chicken, mashed potato, squash, plums, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, au gratin potato, Scandinavian vegetables, peach crisp/topping, dinner roll, milk.

Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.

Hankinson— Tuesday, stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potato, cottage cheese/tropical, fruit, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, au gratin potato, Scandinavian vegetables, angel food strawberry cake, dinner roll, milk. Friday, tuna hotdish, corn, lime jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk.

Lidgerwood — Monday, stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potato, cottage cheese/tropical, fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, tuna hotdish, corn, cherry jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk. Thursday, baked ham/raisin sauce, au gratin potato, Scandinavian vegetables, peach crisp/topping, dinner roll, milk.

Wyndmere Monday, stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potato, cottage cheese/tropical, fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, creamed chicken, mashed potato, squash, plums, bread-1, milk. Thursday, tuna hotdish, corn, cherry jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk.

Wahpeton Monday, stuffed peppers, parslied buttered potato, cottage cheese/tropical, fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, creamed chicken, mashed potato, squash, plums, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, au gratin potato, Scandinavian vegetables, peach crisp/topping, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, tuna hotdish, corn, cherry jello/pears/topping, cookie, bread-1, milk. Friday, country meatballs, mashed potato, corn, apricots, bread-1, milk.

Breckenridge Monday, riblet, pepper steak, mashed potato/gravy, dill glazed carrots, cookie, milk. Tuesday, creamy chicken breast, baked fish, baked potato, creamed peas, pudding/topping, milk. Wednesday, taco salad, goulash, yellow beans, breadstick, warm baked apples, milk. Thursday, lasagna, pork chow main, steamed broccoli, fruit juice, brownie, milk. Friday, soup, salad, sandwich, dessert, milk.

