Abercrombie — Monday, lemon pepper tilapia, roasted red potatoes, green beans, peaches, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit, muffin, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, peas and carrots, cranberry sauce, pineapple, croissants, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, closed. Wednesday, lemon pepper tilapia, roasted red potatoes, green beans, peaches, bread-1, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit, muffin, milk. Friday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, peas and carrots, cranberry sauce, pineapple, croissants, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, fruit, muffin, milk. Tuesday, hamburger gravy, mashed potato, baked corn, strawberry jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk . Thursday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, peas and carrots, cranberry sauce, pineapple, croissants, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, lemon pepper tilapia, roasted red potatoes, green beans, peaches, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit, muffin, milk. Thursday, hamburger gravy, mashed potato, baked corn, grapes, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, lemon pepper tilapia, roasted red potatoes, green beans, peaches, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit, muffin, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, peas and carrots, cranberry sauce, pineapple, croissants, milk. Thursday, hamburger gravy, mashed potato, baked corn, grapes, bread-1, milk. Friday, Swiss steak/gravy, mashed potato, Capri vegetable blend, strawberry jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, fish, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, peas & carrots, rosy apple sauce, milk. Tuesday, chef salad, lasagna, wax beans, breadstick, white frosted cake, milk. Wednesday, chicken on a bun, fish on a bun, cheesy tater nuggets, green beans, lemon fluff, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, baked ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots, jell-o & topping, milk. Friday, taco salad, muffin, dessert, milk.
