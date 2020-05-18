Here are the senior menus for May 18-22
No dine in is being done at any of our locations. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others are getting a meal via carry out.
Abercrombie- Monday, creamy turkey/gravy, mashed potato, corn, peaches, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken teriyaki, wild rice blend, asparagus, orange jello/oranges and topping, breadstick, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, captains salad, banana, dinner roll, milk.
Fairmount - Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson- Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, cherry crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, squash, banana, dinner roll, milk. Friday, creamy turkey/gravy, mashed potato, corn, peaches, biscuit, milk.
Lidgerwood- Monday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp/topping, bread-1,milk. Tuesday, baked ham/raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, captains salad, orange jello/oranges and topping, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, corn, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere- Monday, creamy turkey/gravy, mashed potato, corn, peaches, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, baked ham/raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, captains salad, banana, dinner roll, milk.
Wahpeton- Monday, creamy turkey/gravy, mashed potato, corn, peaches, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apple crisp/topping, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, capri blend veggies, blueberries, bread-1, milk. Thursday, baked ham/raisin sauce, hashbrown bake, captains salad, banana, dinner roll, milk. Friday, chicken teriyaki, wild rice blend, asparagus, orange jello/oranges and topping, breadstick, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.