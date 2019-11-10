Here are the senior menus for Nov. 11-15
Abercrombie — Monday, CLOSED. Tuesday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, Harvard beets, peaches, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, chicken breast/gravy, mashed potato, yams, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, cabbage rolls, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, pineapple & cottage cheese, muffin, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, cabbage rolls, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, peaches & cottage cheese, muffin, milk. Wednesday, chicken breast/gravy, mashed potato, yams, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk. Friday, beef tips/gravy, noodles, Brussel sprouts, relish tray, raspberry, jello/pears/topping, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, CLOSED. Tuesday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, Harvard beets, peaches, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, chicken breast/gravy, mashed potato, yams, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, beef tips/gravy, noodles, Brussel sprouts, relish tray, pineapple, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, CLOSED. Tuesday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, Harvard beets, peaches, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, chicken breast/gravy, mashed potato, yams, Mandarin oranges, carrot cake, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, cabbage rolls, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, pineapple & cottage cheese, muffin, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday,Closed. Tuesday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, Harvard beets, peaches, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, Birthday Dinner, chicken breast/gravy, mashed potato, yams, Mandarin oranges, carrot cake, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, cabbage rolls, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, pineapple & cottage cheese, muffin, milk. Friday, beef tips/gravy, noodles, Brussel sprouts, relish tray, raspberry jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, chicken/bun, sloppy joe on a bun, cheesy tots, peas and carrots, pudding, milk. Tuesday, meatballs, roast pork, mashed potato/gravy, squash, Jell-o/topping, milk. Wednesday, fish, BBQ chicken, baked potato, carrots, fruit crisp, milk. Thursday, ribette, baked fish, cheesy hash browns, California blend, lemon bar, milk. Friday, taco salad, muffin, fruit, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.