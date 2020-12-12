Monday, Dec. 14 - Friday, Dec. 18
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through December 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, sloppy joe on a bun, baked beans, cream carrots, peaches, bread-0. Tuesday, chicken, mashed potatoes, california blend veggies, orange jello/oranges and topping, bread-1. Wednesday, baked ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli cuts, pears, bread pudding.
Hankinson: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Tuesday, baked ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli cuts, pears, butterscotch pudding and topping, bread-1. Wednesday, closed. Thursday, salmon with hollandaise sauce, baked sweet potato, country blend vegetables, deluxe fruit, dinner roll. Friday, chicken, mashed potatoes, california blend veggies, orange jello/oranges and topping, bread-1.
Lidgerwood: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, baked ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli cuts, pears, bread pudding. Tuesday, chicken, mashed potatoes, california blend veggies, orange jello/oranges and topping, bread-1. Thursday, chili, cheesy potatoes, winter blend veggies, tropical fruit, blonde brownie, bread-1.
Wyndmere: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, sloppy joe on a bun, baked beans, cream carrots, peaches, bread-0. Tuesday, chicken, mashed potatoes, california blend veggies, orange jello/oranges and topping, bread-1. Thursday, salmon with hollandaise sauce, baked sweet potato, country blend vegetables, deluxe fruit, dinner roll.
Wahpeton: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday, sloppy joe on a bun, baked beans, cream carrots, peaches, bread-0. Tuesday, chicken, mashed potatoes, california blend veggies, orange jello/oranges and topping, bread-1. Wednesday, baked ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli cuts, pears, bread pudding. Thursday, salmon with hollandaise sauce, baked sweet potato, country blend vegetables, deluxe fruit, dinner roll. Friday, chili, cheesy potatoes, winter blend veggies, tropical fruit, blonde brownie, bread-1.
Here are the Meals on Wheels Menu for Breckenridge Senior Center - Dec. 14-18
*All meals served with low fat milk, bread and margarine* Monday, chicken filet, polish on a bun, baked beans, coleslaw, cookie. Tuesday, meatballs, baked fish, baked potato, parsley carrots, pudding/topping. Wednesday, liver-n-onions, chicken breast, mashed potato/gravy, candied carrots, jello with topping. Thursday, salmon loaf, meatballs, boiled potatoes, creamed cabbage, pudding. Friday, soup, sandwich, salad, dessert.
