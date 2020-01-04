Here are the senior menus for Jan. 6-10
Abercrombie — Monday, dilled salmon, parslied buttered potato, crinkle cut carrots, grapes, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken parmesan with marinara sauce over noodles, peas and onions, orange jello/oranges and topping, garlic breadstick, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, country blend veggies, peaches, bread-1, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, dilled salmon, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, grapes, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, country blend veggies, peaches, caramel brownie, bread-1, milk. Friday, chicken parmesan with marinara sauce over noodles, peas and onions, orange jello/oranges and topping, garlic breadstick, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, chicken parmesan with marinara sauce over noodles, peas and onions, orange jello/oranges and topping, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, chicken wild rice hotdish, Scandinavian veggies, romaine lettuce salad, plums, bread-0, milk. Thursday, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, country blend veggies, peaches, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, dilled salmon, parslied buttered potato, crinkle cut carrots, grapes, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken parmesan with marinara sauce over noodles, peas and onions, orange jello/mandarin oranges and topping, garlic breadstick, milk. Thursday, barbecue ribs, baked potato, broccoli, cherry crisp and topping, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, dilled salmon, parslied buttered potato, crinkle cut carrots, grapes, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken parmesan with marinara sauce over noodles, peas and onions, orange jello/oranges and topping, garlic breadstick, milk. Wednesday, birthday dinner, roast beef/gravy, mashed potato, country blend veggies, peaches, German chocolate cake, bread-1, milk. Thursday, barbecue ribs, baked potato, broccoli, cherry crisp and topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, chicken wild rice hotdish, Scandinavian veggies, romaine lettuce salad, plums, bread-0, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, meatballs, chicken strips, beets, fruit salad, milk. Tuesday, Spanish rice, polish sausage, boiled potatoes, sauerkraut, brownie, milk. Wednesday, mac n cheese, turkey chow mein, white rice, carrots, warm cinnamon apples, milk. Thursday, liver and onions, pork roast, mashed potato/gravy, mixed vegetables, bread pudding, milk. Friday, chef salad, muffin, cookie, milk.
