Here are the senior menus for Monday, March 22-Friday, March 26.
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations for the foreseeable future. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; steak/mushroom and onion, gravy, mashed potato, brussels sprouts, pears, dinner roll. Tuesday; sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, oriental blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bread-0. Wednesday; parmesan chicken/marinara, egg noodles, capri blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, brownie, garlic toast.
Hankinson: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Tuesday; meatloaf, baked potato, asparagus, fruit cocktail, bread-1. Wednesday; steak/mushroom and onion, gravy, mashed potato, brussels sprouts, pears, dinner roll. Friday; tuna noodle casserole/peas, country blend vegetables, romaine lettuce salad, berry crisp/topping, bread-1.
Lidgerwood: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; steak/mushroom and onion, gravy, mashed potato, brussels sprouts, pears, dinner roll. Tuesday; parmesan chicken/marinara, egg noodles, capri blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, brownie, garlic toast. Thursday; herb chicken breast, mashed potato, New Brunswick vegetables, fresh berries, monster bar, bread-1.
Wyndmere: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; teak/mushroom and onion, gravy, mashed potato, brussels sprouts, pears, dinner roll. Tuesday; sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, oriental blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bread-0. Thursday; baked ham, baked sweet potato, Yosh’s cabbage, banana, dinner roll.
Wahpeton: *All meals served with 1% milk and bread* Monday; steak/mushroom and onion, gravy, mashed potato, brussels sprouts, pears, dinner roll. Tuesday; sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, oriental blend vegetables, Mandarin oranges, bread-0 Wednesday; parmesan chicken/marinara, egg noodles, capri blend vegetables, fruit cocktail, brownie, garlic toast. Thursday; baked ham, baked sweet potato, Yosh’s cabbage, banana, dinner roll. Friday; herb chicken breast, mashed potato, New Brunswick vegetables, fresh berries, monster bar, bread-1.
Breckenridge Meals on Wheels: Monday: taco salad, creamed chicken over a biscuit, peas ’n’ carrots, fruit cup. Tuesday: liver ’n’ onions, meatballs, mashed potato/gravy, Harvard beets. Wednesday: ham, roast turkey, mashed potato/gravy, baked squash. Thursday: turkey gravy, hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, corn. Friday: chef salad, muffin, dessert.
