Here are the senior menus for the week of Monday, Oct. 19:
We are continuing with no in-house dining and no activities at any of our locations through December 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Monday, salisbury steak, mashed potato, country blend veggies, pears, bread-1. Tuesday, chicken fried steak with gravy, roasted red potatoes, mandarin stir fry, grapes, bread-1. Wednesday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, french cut green beans, cherry jello with peaches and topping, biscuit.
Hankinson: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Tuesday, chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mandarin stir fry, grapes, bread-1. Wednesday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, french cut green beans, cherry jello with peaches and topping, biscuit. Friday, fish sandwich on a bun, lettuce, tomato, potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, orange, bread-0.
Lidgerwood: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Monday, salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, country blend veggies, pears, bread-1. Tuesday, chicken fried steak with gravy, roasted red potatoes, mandarin stir fry, grapes, break-1. Thursday, fish sandwich on a bun, lettuce, tomato, potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, orange, bread-0.
Wyndmere: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Monday, salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, country blend veggies, pears, bread-1. Tuesday, chicken fried steak with gravy, roasted red potatoes, mandarin stir fry, grapes, bread-1. Thursday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, french cut green beans, cherry jello with peaches and topping, biscuit.
Wahpeton: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Monday, salisbury steak, mashed potato, country blend veggies, pears, bread-1. Tuesday, chicken fried steak with gravy, roasted red potatoes, mandarin stir fry, grapes, bread-1. Wednesday, BBQ ribs, baked potato, winter blend veggies, mandarin oranges, cornbread. Thursday, chili, cheesy hash brown bake, french cut green beans, cherry jello with peaches and topping, biscuit. Friday, fish sandwich on a bun, lettuce, tomato, potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, orange, bread-0.
Breckenridge: All meals served with low fat milk, bread and margarine. Monday, country fried steak, salisbury steak, baked potato, green beans, pudding with topping. Tuesday, polish sausage, hot turkey sandwich, mashed potato with gravy, peas and carrots, strawberry shortcake. Wednesday, turkey, baked ham, au gratin potatoes, corn, rosy pears. Thursday, cream chicken breast, country pork chop, mashed potato with gravy, beets, Special K bar. Friday, chef salad, muffin, tropical fruit salad.
