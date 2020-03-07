Here are the senior menus for Mar. 9-13
Abercrombie — Monday, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, corn muffin, milk. Tuesday, country meatballs, mashed potato/gravy, beets, banana, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, cabbage rolls/sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, deluxe fruit, cottage cheese, bread-0, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, cabbage rolls/sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, deluxe fruit, cottage cheese, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, country meatballs, mashed potato/gravy, green beans, apple pie, bread-1, milk. Friday, lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice, creamed peas, angel food cake with strawberries/topping, bread-0, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, BBQ rib patties, au gratin potato, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, country meatballs, mashed potato/gravy, beets, banana, bread-1, milk. Thursday, lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice, creamed peas, angel food cake with strawberries/topping, bread-0, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, corn muffin, milk. Tuesday, country meatballs, mashed potato/gravy, beets, banana, bread-1, milk. Thursday, cabbage rolls/sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, deluxe fruit, cottage cheese, bread-0, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, calico bean casserole, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit, corn muffin, milk. Tuesday, country meatballs, mashed potato/gravy, beets, banana, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, birthday dinner/club meeting, BBQ rib patties, au gratin potato, green beans, apple pie, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, cabbage rolls/sauce, potato wedges, baby carrots, deluxe fruit, cottage cheese, bread-0, milk. Friday, lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice, creamed peas, angel food cake with strawberries/topping, bread-0, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, ribette, swiss steak, mashed potato/gravy, creamed corn, fruit cup, milk. Tuesday, spanish rice, pork roast, yams, green beans, pudding, milk. Wednesday, tater tot hotdish, tuna casserole, peas, breadstick, fruit crisp, milk. Thursday, liver ‘n’ onions, meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, baked apples, milk. Friday, taco salad, fruit salad, muffin, pudding/topping, milk.
