Here are the senior menus for Feb. 10-14
Abercrombie − Monday, chicken a la king over mashed potato, Scandinavian veggies, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, tangy coleslaw, baked beans, cherries, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, birthday dinner, Swedish meatballs, mashed potato, prince Edward veggies, banana, birthday cake, dinner roll, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson − Monday, stuffed peppers, baby carrots, cottage cheese, peach sauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, Swedish meatballs, mashed potato, prince Edward veggies, banana, cake, dinner roll, milk. Wednesday, BBQ ribs, baked potato, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, Valentine’s day cookie, bread-1, milk. Friday, closed.
Lidgerwood − Monday, chicken ala king over mashed potato, Scandinavian veggies, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, BBQ ribs, baked potato, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, Valentine’s day cookie, bread-1, milk. Thursday, birthday dinner, Swedish meatballs, mashed potato, prince Edward veggies, fruit, birthday cake, dinner roll, milk.
Wyndmere − Monday, chicken ala king over mashed potato, Scandinavian veggies, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, tangy coleslaw, baked beans, cherries, bread-0, milk. Thursday, stuffed peppers, baby carrots, cottage cheese, peach sauce, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton − Monday, chicken ala king over mashed potato, Scandinavian veggies, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, tangy coleslaw, baked beans, cherries, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, birthday dinner, Swedish meatballs, mashed potato, prince Edward veggies, banana, birthday cake, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, stuffed peppers, baby carrots, cottage cheese, peach sauce, bread-1, milk. Friday, BBQ ribs, baked potato, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, Valentine’s day cookie, bread-1, milk.
Breckenridge − Monday, pot roast, ham/cheese hot dish, broccoli, fruit cup, milk. Tuesday, taco salad, baked pork chop, parsley boiled potatoes, green beans, poke cake, milk. Wednesday, fish/bun, burger/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, bar, milk. Thursday, ribette, meatballs, baked potato, mixed vegetables, cookie, milk. Friday, crispy chicken, salad, muffin, Jell-O, milk.
