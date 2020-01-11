Here are the senior menus for Jan. 13-17
Abercrombie — Monday, sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potato, creamy coleslaw, banana, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, herb roasted chicken, sweet potato, broccoli salad, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potato, creamy coleslaw, banana, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, herb roasted chicken, sweet potato, broccoli salad, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Friday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potato, creamy coleslaw, banana, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, taco salad, cherry jello/peaches and topping, breadstick, milk. Thursday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, stuffing, key Biscayne veggies, apple pie, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potato, creamy coleslaw, banana, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, herb roasted chicken, sweet potato, broccoli salad, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Thursday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potato, creamy coleslaw, banana, bread-0, milk. Tuesday herb roasted chicken, sweet potato, broccoli salad, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, stuffing, key Biscayne veggies, apple pie, bread-1, milk. Thursday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk. Friday, taco salad, cherry jello/peaches and topping, breadstick, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, chicken patty/bun, sloppy joe/bun, baked beans, potato salad, pudding/topping, milk. Tuesday, turkey, baked ham, mashed potato/gravy, baked squash, whipped Jell-O, milk. Wednesday, fish, meat loaf, mashed potatoes, California blend, fruited Jell-O, milk. Thursday, chef salad, pork chop, boiled potato/gravy, peas and carrots, fruit crisp, milk. Friday, turkey noodle soup, sandwich, fruit salad, dessert, milk.
